Professional Survey Report: Software Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2015-2024

The G8 Software industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 software market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights
– The G8 countries contributed $348.4 billion in 2019 to the global software industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2015 and 2019. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $561.6 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 10% over the 2019-24 period.
– Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the software industry, with market revenues of $200.4 billion in 2019. This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $43.2 and $27.9 billion, respectively.
– The US is expected to lead the software industry in the G8 nations with a value of $306.6 billion in 2016, followed by Japan and Germany with expected values of $71.6 and $49.5 billion, respectively.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Software in Canada
2.1. Market Overview
2.2. Market Data
2.3. Market Segmentation
2.4. Market outlook
2.5. Five forces analysis
2.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
3 Software in France
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Software in Germany
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Data
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.4. Market outlook
4.5. Five forces analysis
4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
5 Software in Italy
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
6 Software in Japan
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
7 Software in Russia
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
8 Software in The United Kingdom
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
8.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
9 Software in The United States
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
9.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
10 Company Profiles
10.1. Microsoft Corporation
10.2. International Business Machines Corporation
10.3. Alphabet Inc
10.4. Open Text Corporation
10.5. Dassault Systemes SA
10.6. SAP SE
10.7. MicroStrategy Inc
10.8. Oracle Corporation
10.9. NTT DATA Newson Corp
10.10. Otsuka Corp
10.11. SCSK Corp.
10.12. AO Kaspersky Lab
10.13. The Sage Group plc
11 Appendix
11.1. Methodology
11.2. About MarketLine
