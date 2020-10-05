Robust Growth Of The Location-Based Services Market Predicted Over The Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Location-Based Services market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Location-Based Services market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Location-Based Services market.
Assessment of the Global Location-Based Services Market
The recently published market study on the global Location-Based Services market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Location-Based Services market. Further, the study reveals that the global Location-Based Services market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.
The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Location-Based Services market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Location-Based Services market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Location-Based Services market.
Critical insights enclosed in the report:
- In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Location-Based Services market
- The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities
- SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Location-Based Services market
- Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Location-Based Services market during the forecast period
Important market segments included in the report:
Key Players
Some of the prominent players in the global location-based services market are Google Inc.; Apple Inc.; Micello Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Microsoft Corporation; Zebra Technologies; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Ericsson; CommScope; IndoorAtlas Ltd. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Global Location-Based Services Market: Regional Overview
Among the regional markets, North America is expected to be a large market for location-based services due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various location-based service providers in the region. The demand for location-based services in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices and developments in digital technologies in countries such as Japan, Germany, China, the U.K. and India.
The location-based services markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets in these regions.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Location Based Services Market Segments
- Global Location Based Services Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
- Global Location Based Services Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Location Based Services Market
- Global Location Based Services Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Location Based Services Market
- Location Based Services Market Solutions Technology
- Value Chain of Location Based Services Market
- Global Location Based Services Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global Location Based Services Market includes
- North America Location Based Services Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Location Based Services Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Location Based Services Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Location Based Services Market
- Poland
- Russia
- SEA & Others of APAC Location Based Services Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA & Others of APAC
- Japan Location Based Services Market
- China Location Based Services Market
- Middle East and Africa Location Based Services Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Location-Based Services market:
- Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019?
- What are the most notable advancements in the global Location-Based Services market?
- What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Location-Based Services market?
- Which trends are projected to disrupt the Location-Based Services market in the upcoming years?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Location-Based Services market between 20XX and 20XX?
