Robust Growth Of The Location-Based Services Market Predicted Over The Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Location-Based Services market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Location-Based Services market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Location-Based Services market.

Assessment of the Global Location-Based Services Market

The recently published market study on the global Location-Based Services market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Location-Based Services market. Further, the study reveals that the global Location-Based Services market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Location-Based Services market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Location-Based Services market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Location-Based Services market.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global location-based services market are Google Inc.; Apple Inc.; Micello Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Microsoft Corporation; Zebra Technologies; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Ericsson; CommScope; IndoorAtlas Ltd. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Global Location-Based Services Market: Regional Overview

Among the regional markets, North America is expected to be a large market for location-based services due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various location-based service providers in the region. The demand for location-based services in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices and developments in digital technologies in countries such as Japan, Germany, China, the U.K. and India.

The location-based services markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets in these regions.

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Location-Based Services market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Location-Based Services market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Location-Based Services market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Location-Based Services market between 20XX and 20XX?

