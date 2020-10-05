Global Acetic Anhydride Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand From The Cigarette Tow Market In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Acetic Anhydride Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global acetic anhydride market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Historical Market CAGR (2015-2019): 5.5%

One of the biggest end-uses of acetic anhydride is the production of cellulose acetate flakes, which are used in the manufacture of cigarette filters. Hence the expansion of the cigarette and tobacco industry is driving the global acetic anhydride market. Cellulose acetate is also used as a component in many coated materials.

Other applications of acetic anhydride include the production of organic compounds such as acetylsalicylic acid, nitrofurans, acetanilide, and others. It is also used in the manufacture of wood preservatives, artificial sweeteners, bakery additives, and several polymers and resins. Acetic anhydride’s end uses in numerous industries is a significant factor in determining the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Acetic anhydride [(CH3CO)2O], also known as ethanoic anhydride, is a chemical compound that is commonly used as a reagent in the synthesis of other organic compounds. It is chiefly produced by the carbonylation reaction of methyl acetate or acetate salts. It is widely used in the acetylation of other organic compounds to obtain commercially significant products.

Acetic anhydride finds applications in:

• Cellulose Acetate Flakes

• Pharmaceuticals

• TAED

• Others

The major regions of the market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising demand for tobacco in the Asia Pacific is expected to aid the market growth. The rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization in emerging nations are also supporting the market growth. The recent surge of the pharmaceuticals industry in 2020 is expected to persist in the coming years and hence, is predicted to provide a boost in capacity for the acetic anhydride industry for its varied applications in the formulation of various drugs and pharmaceutical products.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Celanese Corporation, BP Chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. (NSE: JUBILANT), Daicel Corporation (TYO: 4202), PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE: PTR), and Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) (TADAWUL: 2310), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

