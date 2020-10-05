Global Anti-Fibrinolytic Drugs Market To Be Driven By The Increase In Road Accidents In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research Research titled, ‘Global Anti-Fibrinolyitc Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global anti-fibrinolytic drugs market, assessing the market based on its segments like forms, types, indications, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5%

The increasing rate of road accidents has become a major driver in the growth of the anti-fibrinolytic drugs market. The severe bleeding and trauma caused in these accidents is the leading cause of unnatural deaths globally and is especially high in developed countries. These drugs are also used in several other treatment cases, such as in oral bleeding and menorrhagia (heavy menstrual flow).

North America has been one of the leading markets for anti-fibrinolytic drugs and is expected to continue to drive the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that deaths due to unintentional injuries (such as road accidents, falls, etc.) are the third-highest cause of death in the United States.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Fibrinolysis is a physiological process that prevents blood clots from escalating and becoming problematic to the regular functions of the body. It involves the breakdown of the fibrin mesh that covers coagulated blood in blood clots. However, in some cases, fibrinolysis can lead to excessive bleeding, which can be fatal. Hence, anti-fibrinolytic drugs are used, which prevent the formation of fibrinolytic enzymes by hindering their binding sites at lysin-rich areas.

By form, the market is classified as:

• Oral

• Injectable

The market is also segmented based on type as:

• Amicor

• Aminocaproic acid

• Aprotinin

• Lysteda

• RiaSTAP

• Fibrinogen

• Tranexamic Acid

• Trasylol

• Others

The market is broken down based on indication into the following categories:

• Gynaecology

• Hereditary Angioedema

• Fibrinolytic Response Testing

• Surgeries

• Others

Anti-fibrinolytic drugs find end uses in the following areas:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Health Care Specialty Processes

• Clinics

The major regions of the market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increase in the use of ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) in advanced healthcare facilities is expected to drive the global anti-fibrinolytic drugs market. This is because ambulatory surgical centres are replacing hospitals in surgery and first-aid care, and nearly all multi-specialty ASCs come equipped with comprehensive trauma care facilities.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is one of the global leaders in the production of anti-fibrinolytic drugs, and it manufactures Cyklokapron, a commonly used anti-fibrinolytic product. Other leading pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) have also increased their investments towards R&D activities targeted at anti-fibrinolytic drugs.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY), Akorn, Inc (OTCMKTS: AKRXQ), Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (NSE: CADILAHC), and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (NYSE: TAK), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

