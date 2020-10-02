R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Sardine Peptide Market Between 2018 – 2028

“

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sardine peptide market are Senmi Ekisu Co., Ltd., Inter Techno Co., Ltd., ABLY, Inc., Morinaga & Co., Ltd., CBC (Europe) Srl, among others. Sardine peptide is popular product in japan, where it is approved to be used as ingredients in Food for Specified Health Uses for blood pressure regulation. However, the ingredient is gaining importance across other regions due to its tremendous health benefits. In future growing number of manufacturers will take the advantage of sardine peptide and bring new products in the market place thus contributing towards the market growth of sardine peptide in the near future.

Factors Driving The Global Burden Of Disease Are Related To Diet, 2013

Key Developments In Sardine Peptide Market

In 2010, the European Safety Authority (EFSA) announced the safety and confirmation of sardine peptide, Valtyron and mushroom extract intended to use in functional food and nutritional supplements. Valtyron is a natural extract derived from sardine muscle and is used in several health supplements, health drinks and beverages. Valtyron has received significant recognition as a novel food ingredient in Europe. Sardine peptide, valtyron is derived from 100% fresh sardine fish meat which is highly sustainable natural raw material in comparison to other available marine fish sources such as Bonito.

Opportunities for Sardine Peptide Market Participants

Fish peptides such as sardine peptide are increasingly becoming popular product across the countries such as Japan due to their capability to treat high blood pressure. Growing importance of naturally derived proteins in human nutrition has played a tremendous importance due to increasing consumers awareness with respect to understanding on association between diet and good health thus, creating demand for peptides derived from fish including demand for sardine peptide. Increasing manufacturer’s effort to bring natural peptides in the market place is one of the prime factors contributing towards the market growth of sardine peptide in the near future. Clinical studies demonstrating the efficacy of sardine peptide in treatment of cardiovascular diseases and its application across the other industrial segments such as in cosmetics are expected to shape the global sardine peptide market over the forecast period.

“