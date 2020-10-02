UV Stabilizers Market Is Likely To Attain A Market Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn In 2017 – 2025

“
key players will continue to develop more efficient UV stabilizer based production technology for the consumers. Vendors in the market are focusing on the introduction of new and improved products to cater to increasing demand and keep pace with the competition in the market. Over the past few years, major players in the UV Stabilizers market also focused on strengthening its overall presence in China.
UV Stabilizers Market: Drivers and Restraints
The UV Stabilizers find their major application for the packaging of food & beverages and nonfood products across all parts of the globe. The ability of the UV stabilizers to impart retention properties to the packaging material to maintain quality and durability of packaging materials on exposure to sunlight, harsh climate conditions, and long-term durability is the major factor driving the UV stabilizers market. The UV protection required for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) fibers will also be one of important end use segment within packaging sector. The key factor driving global UV stabilizers market is rising for low cost raw materials such as plastic and wooden materials requiring coating of UV stabilizers for imparting high thermal stability. The consumption of the UV Stabilizers will also be driven by usage for manufacture ring of polymer water tanks and chemical tanks that require molded product to maintain tensile strength on exposure to UV radiations for long term. In the Asia-Pacific region, growing demand of consumer goods, significant growth of regional automotive sector will be the major factors for increasing demand of the UV stabilizers. The nickel quenchers are mainly used for agricultural film applications as they offer balance between UV protection and interaction with pesticides. The UV stabilizers enhance the features of nets used in agriculture that provide protection to the plants being kept inside the green house. The growing demand of greenhouse films globally is anticipated to play key role driving the UV stabilizers market in the coming years.
UV Stabilizers Market: Segmentation
On the basis of type, the UV Stabilizers market can be segmented into:
- HALS (Hindered Amine)
- UV Absorber
- Quenchers
On the basis of application, the UV Stabilizers market can be segmented into:
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Agriculture
- Building & Construction
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Plastics
- Others
UV Stabilizers Market: Region-Wise Outlook
The global UV Stabilizers market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to witness notable growth in the demand of UV Stabilizers driven by growing application in the nanotechnology that will significant opportunity for industry participants in the developed regions. The APEJ is expected to register significant growth due to rapidly developing manufacturing base and increasing number of end user industry vertical players, in the developing economies such as China, Taiwan and India in this region. The MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.
UV Stabilizers Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global UV Stabilizers market include:
- BASF SE
- Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Clariant AG
- Solvay SA
- Altana AG
- Adeka Corporation
- Addivant
- Valtris Specialty Chemicals
- Lycus Ltd.
- Mayzo, Inc.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends and Issues and Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
Global UV Stabilizers Market by Geography:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
