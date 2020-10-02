UV Stabilizers Market Is Likely To Attain A Market Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn In 2017 – 2025

“

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global UV Stabilizers market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the UV Stabilizers market.

The research study profiles leading companies of the global UV Stabilizers market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The global UV Stabilizers market study includes information on key segmentation of the market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

The competitive analysis included in the global UV Stabilizers market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating on global scale. The research study gives insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global UV Stabilizers market.

The UV Stabilizers Market report includes market size of various products and application along with their market share and growth rate for the next five years as forecasted data and past five years as historical data.

key players will continue to develop more efficient UV stabilizer based production technology for the consumers. Vendors in the market are focusing on the introduction of new and improved products to cater to increasing demand and keep pace with the competition in the market. Over the past few years, major players in the UV Stabilizers market also focused on strengthening its overall presence in China.

UV Stabilizers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The UV Stabilizers find their major application for the packaging of food & beverages and nonfood products across all parts of the globe. The ability of the UV stabilizers to impart retention properties to the packaging material to maintain quality and durability of packaging materials on exposure to sunlight, harsh climate conditions, and long-term durability is the major factor driving the UV stabilizers market. The UV protection required for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) fibers will also be one of important end use segment within packaging sector. The key factor driving global UV stabilizers market is rising for low cost raw materials such as plastic and wooden materials requiring coating of UV stabilizers for imparting high thermal stability. The consumption of the UV Stabilizers will also be driven by usage for manufacture ring of polymer water tanks and chemical tanks that require molded product to maintain tensile strength on exposure to UV radiations for long term. In the Asia-Pacific region, growing demand of consumer goods, significant growth of regional automotive sector will be the major factors for increasing demand of the UV stabilizers. The nickel quenchers are mainly used for agricultural film applications as they offer balance between UV protection and interaction with pesticides. The UV stabilizers enhance the features of nets used in agriculture that provide protection to the plants being kept inside the green house. The growing demand of greenhouse films globally is anticipated to play key role driving the UV stabilizers market in the coming years.

UV Stabilizers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the UV Stabilizers market can be segmented into:

HALS (Hindered Amine)

UV Absorber

Quenchers

On the basis of application, the UV Stabilizers market can be segmented into:

Packaging

Automotive

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastics

Others

UV Stabilizers Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global UV Stabilizers market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to witness notable growth in the demand of UV Stabilizers driven by growing application in the nanotechnology that will significant opportunity for industry participants in the developed regions. The APEJ is expected to register significant growth due to rapidly developing manufacturing base and increasing number of end user industry vertical players, in the developing economies such as China, Taiwan and India in this region. The MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

UV Stabilizers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global UV Stabilizers market include:

BASF SE

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Clariant AG

Solvay SA

Altana AG

Adeka Corporation

Addivant

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Lycus Ltd.

Mayzo, Inc.

