Swelling Demand for Sliced Rye to Fuel the Growth of the Sliced Rye Market Through the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Key Players

Some of the leading players of global disodium EDTA market include Rubschlager Baking Corp., Truckee Sourdough Company, S. Rosen's Baking Company, Canada Bread Company Ltd., Izzio Artisan Bakery, Jorwekar Baking Company, Larder Baking Company, Klosterman Baking Co. Ltd., ABF Grain Products Ltd., Alpha Baking Co. Inc.

Sliced Rye Market: Regional Presence

The sliced rye is mainly used in the European countries as the bakery products are more popular in this region. North America also has a high market for slice rye. Especially the single slice packaging of the sliced rye is popular in North America. The Asia and the Middle East regions have a more demand for the wheat bread than the sliced rye as the consumers are not aware about the benefits of the sliced rye. But the health-conscious population of Asia is higher and in the upcoming years, the sliced rye is expected to gain popularity in this region.

Sliced Rye: Market Opportunities

Due to people becoming more aware of the benefits of the sliced rye, the demand is expected to increase. But the commercial manufacturing of the sliced rye globally is less and thus the new players emerging in the market have a blank space. The opportunity for emerging players is higher in the Asia Pacific region as there are not many manufacturers that manufacture sliced rye. There are bakeries producing the sliced rye so the commercial production at a global scale can be carried out. The single slice packaging is also very popular among the consumers.

