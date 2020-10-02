Covid-19 Impact on Condenser Market – Global Industry Analysis 2024

Global Condenser Market: Overview

Condensers are heat exchanging systems that are used for reducing gas or vapor to liquid. They come in various designs and sizes. Condensers range from small to large scale units to suit their industrial purposes. The most common use of condensers is in outdoor and indoor air conditioning systems. They utilize the surrounding air or water as a coolant.

The research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the historical growth trajectory, current scenario, and the future growth prospects of the global condenser market. The study further highlights the dynamics that are likely to drive or restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. It also evaluates the key elements at play in the global condenser market. The report delves into the competitive landscape of the market by utilizing Porter’s five forces analysis and further provides information on the degree of barriers to entry and exit in the market. An outlook of the key strategies, product portfolio, and shares of the prime companies has also been offered in the report.

Global Condenser Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growth of the global condenser market can be attributed to the mounting need to improve the power factor—the phase difference between current and voltage. By re-recirculating and recovering the feed water, condensers help in saving the water softening cost. Additionally, they help in saving the cost of fresh water used in boilers. Benefits of condensers such as long service life and low installation cost are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market over the forthcoming years.

However, the left over after residue at the end of the condensed process fluid is considered to be hazardous for the environment. Thus several strict rules have been implemented by regulatory bodies to keep a check on the flow of waste water into water bodies. Before its disposal, the liquid discharge goes through a secondary process due to which industries incur additional costs. Moreover, regulations and schemes introduced by governments to promote funding and investments in renewable sources of energy have proved a challenge for the growth of the condenser market.

The two types of condensers used in industries are surface and jet condensers. These types of condensers are used for the recirculation and recovery of feed water. Condensers such as evaporative condensers, air-cooled condensers, and water cooled condensers are used in refrigeration.

Global Condensers Market: Regional Outlook

The global condensers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Emerging economies such as Japan, China, Sri Lanka, and India have enhanced their electricity production capacity to meet the mounting demand arising from the commercial and industrial sector. Manufacturers of condensers can thus focus on capitalizing on the opportunities that are likely to arise from these countries due to rise in the installation of thermal power units for meeting energy requirements.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The leading companies operating in the market are striving to gain an edge over each other by developing advanced condensers and capitalizing on the opportunities arising from the untapped markets in various developing countries. Some of the prime participants in this market are Wheeler, GEA Group, Larsen and Turbo, and Foster GE.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

