Liquid Filtration Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Liquid Filtration Market: Introduction

Liquid filtration is the process of removing solids from liquids by passing the contaminated liquid through a filter medium that will keep solids and allow only clean liquid to pass through it. In liquid filtration, the surface filter medium employed to remove a volume of solids from the liquid needs to contain uniform pores smaller than the smallest particle that is to be filtered. The surface filter medium also should be strong enough and should possess sufficient area to store or hold the required volume of solids. Rise in industrial development is anticipated to increase the urbanization worldwide in the next few years. This increase in industrial development is fueling the demand for industrial filters, due to surge in liquid pollution. Demand for liquid filtration primarily comes from municipal water treatment, industrial water treatment, and industrial processes.

Liquid Filtration Market: Segmentation

The liquid filtration market can be segmented based on filter material, filter medium, end-use, and region. In terms of filter material, the market can be divided into polymer, cotton, aramid, and metal. Polymer has excellent physical properties, while cotton has high strength and durability, which is driving the market for liquid filtration in polymer and cotton segments. Based on filter medium, the liquid filtration market can be classified into woven fabrics and non-woven fabrics. The woven fabrics segment can be sub-divided into multifilament and monofilament. The non-woven fabrics segment can be sub-classified into melt-blown and needle-felt. Woven fabrics are technologically advanced and cost effective. This drives the woven fabrics segment. Multifilament woven fabrics have high strength and versatility. This factor is anticipated to drive the multifilament sub-segment of the woven fabrics segment during the forecast period. Based on end-use, the liquid filtration market can be segmented into municipal, industrial, food & beverages, mining, and chemicals. Out of these, the industrial segment is projected to expand at a higher rate during the forecast period. Stringent disinfection and purification prerequisites required advancement in technology for filtration, turns the growth of liquid filtration market.

Liquid Filtration Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of region, the global liquid filtration market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. accounts for a leading share of the market in North America. Growth of mining, chemical, and food & beverages industries propels the demand for liquid filtration. Continuous advancements in sustainable water management systems are anticipated to propel the demand for liquid filtration in Europe, especially Germany, during the forecast period. Growth of municipal and food & beverages sectors in Latin America is estimated to drive the liquid filtration market in the region between 2018 and 2026. Shortage of freshwater sources and growth of chemical and mining industries in Middle East & Africa are driving the liquid filtration market in the region and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global liquid filtration market during the forecast period. Increasing population, growing industrialization, and strict environmental regulations in Asia Pacific are major factors boosting the liquid filtration market in the region.

Liquid Filtration Market: Competition Landscape

Several major players operate in the global liquid filtration market. A few of them are Clear Edge Filtration, Sefar AG, Sandler AG, GKD, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Fibertex Nonwoven, American Filters Fabrics, and Valmet.

