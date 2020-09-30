Plant Based Omega-Flaxseed Market Set to Surpass US$XX Million by the end of 2019 – 2029

“

Key Players

Some of the key players of plant based omega ingredients market are TA Foods Ltd, AgMotion Speciality Grains, Simosis International, Heartland Flax, Healthy Food Ingredients LLC, Stokke Seeds, S.S Johnson Seeds, CanMAr Grain Products Ltd, Zeghers Seed Inc., Stober Farms LLC, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Plant Based Omega Ingredients Market-

As the demand for the omega fatty acids includes food products is growing at the international level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global plant based omega ingredients market during the forecast period. Since the demand for nutrition-rich and disease protective food ingredients is growing, the plant based omega ingredients could get the benefits during the forecast period. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in the global plant based omega ingredients market.

Global Plant Based Omega Ingredients Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global plant based omega ingredients market by showing the highest value share due to the high production and consumption of flaxseed and chia seed in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is closely followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in the global plant based omega ingredients market as the region is one of the largest producer and exporter of flaxseed and chia seed. Whereas, Europe is also witnessing the prominent share and growth rate in plant based omega ingredients market owing to the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of plant based omega ingredients.

