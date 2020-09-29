Pedelec Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by 2018 to 2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Pedelec market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Pedelec market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Pedelec market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Pedelec market.

As per the report, the Pedelec market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Pedelec market are highlighted in the report. Although the Pedelec market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Pedelec market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Pedelec market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Pedelec market

Segmentation of the Pedelec Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Pedelec is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Pedelec market.

market players. The report provides a comprehensive list of pedelec market players such as Giant Bicycle Inc., Yamaha Corporation, Derby Cycle AG, M1-Sporttechink, Helkama Velox, Pedego Electric Bikes, Magnum Bikes USA, Panther International GmbH, Visiobike, and BH Bikes.

Note: Fact.MR's study offers incisive insights on the pedelec market.

Environmental and Physical Benefits of Using Pedelecs Improve Their Sales Potential

With the growing awareness about negative effects of internal combustion engines in conventional vehicles on the environment, consumers are making a shift away from petrol/diesel vehicles. Unlike CI engines in vehicles, pedelecs generate no harmful emissions and do not contribute to air pollution, thereby, providing a sustainable mode of transportation. The environmental relevance of pedelecs is one of the most important factors accelerating growth of the pedelec market.

While increased environmental awareness has provided a fillip to the global sales of electric vehicles, health-conscious consumers are more inclined towards purchasing pedelec. Owing to their positive impacts on the environmental health as well as physical health, the number of pedelecs sold across the world is expected to surge in the coming years.

Technological Advancements in Pedelec Systems Define Future of the Pedelec Market

Along with its minimal carbon footprint, pedelecs are gaining popularity among consumers as they provide a convenient solution to their fitness needs and urban congestion. Manufacturers in the pedelec market are shifting their focus on research & development of advanced solutions to eliminate drawbacks of pedelecs associated with imbalance between torque and speed.

Pedelec market players are aiming to introduce advanced technological solutions, such as intelligent control systems, which can enable the implementation of automatic or semi-automatic transmission for optimized energy utilization in pedelecs. Technological developments like these are likely to become predominant trends in the pedelecs market in upcoming years.

Safety Concerns about Pedelecs are Triggering Stringent Regulatory Actions Worldwide

The pedelec market has been witnessing positive growth since the past few years, however, with the increasing sales of pedelecs across the world, governing bodies have developed some standards and regulations to ensure safety of the bicycles. Governing organizations across the globe have developed some legal criteria that all the pedelecs manufactured and marketed must conform to, which have influenced pedelec market players to modify their salient business strategies.

The U.K government recently made amendment in the Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycles Regulations 1983, which modified the maximum permitted power of the electric motor in pedelecs and weight limits. The European Commission has imposed the Motor Insurance Directive on pedelecs launched in the European markets. The Australian government has published a document on ‘Vehicle standards information’, which covers rules and regulations on mopeds and power-assisted pedal cycles (pedelecs). In addition, in the U.S., the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has developed some guidelines and standards to regulate the manufacturing and sales of electric bikes, including pedelecs, to protect the consumer health from risks of injury or death associated with the use of pedelecs.

Stigma about Electric Bikes as a ‘Lazy Option’ to Conventional Cycling may Limit Sales of Pedelecs

Though electric bikes are considered an environmentally friendly option to commute, most consumers are looking at them as a way to indulge in physical activities. However, electric bikes, including pedelecs, are misunderstood as a practice that negates all the health benefits of cycling, which is refraining them from purchasing pedelecs. Low awareness about the availability of pedelecs, which are a combination of a hybrid of human and electrical energy poses critical challenges for stakeholders in the pedelec market. Thereby, pedelec market players are adopting innovative marketing strategies to reach larger consumer bases, which is the most pragmatic solution for this deterrent on sales of pedelecs.

Definition

A pedelec – a short for pedaled electric cycle – is a type of low-powered electric bicycles, in which a small electric motor assists the rider’s pedaling. Though pedelecs are considered conventional bicycles in many countries, pedelecs consist of battery-operated pedal assist, which differentiates pedelecs from conventional bicycles and regular electric bicycles.

About the Report

The Fact.MR study provides comprehensive information on growth parameters of the pedelec market for the period between 2018 and 2027. The report provides detailed analysis on important macro and microeconomic factors that will be instrumental in shaping the pedelec market during the forecast period.

The Fact.MR study also provides readers with actionable insights on recent developments in the pedelec market, along with lucrative opportunities for stakeholders, including pedelec manufacturers and distributors, and growth prospects of the pedelec market. Accurate and reliable estimates about quantitative conclusions about the growth of the pedelec market are featured in the Fact.MR report on pedelec market.

Market Structure

The holistic assessment on market dynamics featured in the Fact.MR report on pedelec market is based on several segments of the pedelec market for the better understanding of readers. The pedelec market is divided into four segments – battery types, product types, motor topology, and regions.

Based on the battery types of pedelecs, the pedelec market is segmented into nickel-cadmium battery, lithium-ion battery, sealed lead-acid battery, and nickel metal hydride battery. According to the product types, the pedelec market is segmented into e-MTB, race pedelecs, cross pedelecs, urban pedelecs, and foldable pedelecs.

According to the motor topology, the pedelec market is segmented into three types – center wheel motor, rear wheel motor, and front wheel motor. Based on the presence of pedelec markets in geographical regions, the global pedelec market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Region excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

The pedelec market report provides in-depth information about changes in growth parameters of the metal packaging coatings market during the forecast period 2018-2027. The pedelec market report provides detailed information about growth prospects of the pedelec market, which includes minute details about the current and future growth parameters of the pedelec market.

The report also answers the market-related questions about for readers, which can help them to establish a strong presence the pedelec market. This information can help new entrants in the pedelec market to plan appropriate business strategies in the coming years.

Some the questions answered in the pedelec market report include

How OEMs are the important contributors to the growth of the pedelec market?

How are leading pedelec market players improving battery features and other characteristics of pedelecs?

Which consumer trends are influencing growth prospects of the international pedelec market and local pedelec markets?

What types of batteries are commonly being used by a majority of pedelec market players and why?

How will the pedelec market grow in developed regions in the upcoming years?

Research Methodology

Intelligence obtained from opinion leading stakeholders in the pedelec market and industry experts in the electric bicycles industry have been extrapolated in the Fact.MR report on pedelec market. Acquiring industry-validated and reliable data has enabled Fact.MR analysts to complete this insightful and value-based research report on the metal packaging coatings market. The report offers an in-depth assessment and nearly-accurate conclusions on the pedelec market, which are based on this market research methodology that involves comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches.

Secondary research on the pedelec market helps analysts to find out the historical and current market-related facts, data, and information to reach the lucrative avenues of growth in the pedelec market. For ascertaining qualitative and quantitative market growth estimates on the basis of value (US$ million) and volume (units), revenues generated by leading pedelec market players, along with their production capacities are taken into consideration.

The secondary market research processes are carried out after conducting primary research, where leading stakeholders in the market, such as manufacturers, distributors, OEMs, suppliers, and investors, in the pedelec market are interviewed, and most accurate conclusions on the growth of the pedelec market during 2018-2027.

