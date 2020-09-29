Pneumatic Rollers Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 to 2028

Pneumatic Rollers Market Global Analysis

A report published by Fact.MR on the Pneumatic Rollers market offers an in-depth assessment of the growth trajectory and landscape of the market. Further, with the help of the historic data from the year 20XX to 20XX, projected data for 20XX, and forecasted data till the year 20XX, in terms of volume and revenue, the presented study provides a thorough assessment of the overall dynamics of the market.

The report throws light on micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the prospects of the Pneumatic Rollers market. The key trends and their influence on the value chain of the end-users and suppliers are thoroughly analyzed in the latest report.

Essential Findings of the Report:

Current market scenario in various regional markets

New developments and challenges faced by market players in the Pneumatic Rollers market

In-depth understanding of the prominent market players

Comparative assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Y-o-Y growth of the various segments and sub-segments

Segmentation Assessment of the Pneumatic Rollers Market

The Pneumatic Rollers market is segmented on the basis of application, region, and end-user among others. The projected growth of each segment and sub-segment is included in the report along with accurate graphs and figures.

Competitive Landscape

The report on pneumatic rollers has profiled key companies such as Volvo Construction Equipment, Caterpillar Inc., Dynapac AB, Hamm AG and Bomag GmbH. Key facets of these players including product developments and innovation along with market shares are covered in this chapter.

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers are focusing on design developments in a bid to enhance productivity, efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and improving overall performance. For instance, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., has introduced ZC220P-6 pneumatic roller that meet standards of “Off-Road Act” and facilitate eco-friendly performance, ease in maintenance using DOC (Diesel Oxidation Catalyst) and safety.

Hamm AG has introduced GRW 280i pneumatic roller with easy drive that facilitates simplified operation and flexibility. This intelligent drive also enables automatic sift raps to obtain even and gentle braking in turn preventing uneven compaction.

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers are also focusing on introducing pneumatic rollers with new combination rollers. Volvo has introduced CR30B and CR 35B combination pneumatic rollers with for small scale compaction projects that enable high quality and dense mat owing to the unique combination of two methods of compaction.

Definition

Pneumatic rollers are comprised of set of tires at the front and the rear end. Pneumatic rollers are able to exert high contact pressures ranging from 500 Kpa to 700 Kpa and are used widely in the construction of roadways, and highways. Pneumatic rollers are also used for non-cohesive and fine grained soils. They are a much preferred compaction solution for road pacing projects.

Segmentation

The market for pneumatic rollers has been segmented in detail for providing a holistic understanding to the reader. The pneumatic rollers market is segmented on the basis of engine capacity, operating capacity, drum width and region. Pneumatic rollers in the engine capacity are further classified into up to 100 HP, 100-130 HP and more than 130 HP variants. The operating capacity segment includes pneumatic rollers with up to 8000 Kg, 8,000-12,000 Kg, 12,000 to 18,000 Kg and more than 18,000 Kg. Pneumatic rollers in the drum width segment are categorized into up to 1,800 mm, 1,800-2,000 mm, 2,000-2,200 mm and more than 2,200 mm. Key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are covered in the report.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from factors mentioned above, the report on pneumatic rollers market also answers additional questions. To name a few:

What trends are impacting the demand and sales of pneumatic rollers across key regions?

Which region reflects high market attractiveness with respect to use of pneumatic rollers during the assessment period?

Which type of pneumatic rollers in terms of drum width are likely to witness increasing sales and demand over the years?

Can pneumatic rollers with more than 18,000 Kg operating capacity outclass pneumatic rollers with operating power of 12,000 to 18,000 Kg?

Will tug-of-war between Europe and North America in the pneumatic rollers market persist throughout the forecast period?

Research Methodology

Data and statistics on pneumatic rollers market provided in the report are gleaned using a unique research methodology. Primary and secondary research methods are used to garner data along with information from external sources. All data points gathered are triangulated to obtain high statistics and insights with high precision and accuracy, increasing the credibility of pneumatic rollers market report.

Important Queries Related to the Pneumatic Rollers Market Addressed in the Report:

Who are the most established companies in the Pneumatic Rollers market landscape? Which regional market is expected to witness the highest market growth? What are the various factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Pneumatic Rollers market in region 1 and region 2? What are the various strategies adopted by market players to expand their presence in the Pneumatic Rollers market? How can the potential market players penetrate the Pneumatic Rollers market in the current scenario?

