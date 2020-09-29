Potato Flakes Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2018 to 2028

Assessment of the Global Potato Flakes Market

Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global Potato Flakes market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.

The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the Potato Flakes market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Critical Questions Answered

What is the projected market size of the Potato Flakes market in 2019? What are the growth prospects of the emerging market players in the Potato Flakes market? Who are the leading Potato Flakes manufacturers? What is the most adopted distribution channel adopted by players in the Potato Flakes market? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Potato Flakes Market Report

Timeline of the technological developments within the Potato Flakes market landscape

New product launches and innovations

Consumption analysis of the Potato Flakes in end markets

Scope of innovation in the Potato Flakes market

Winning strategies of established players in the Potato Flakes market

Potato Flakes Market Segmentation

The report is split into different market segments to enable readers to understand the various aspects of the Potato Flakes market at the microscopic level. Different segments included in the presented report:

key players toward realizing innovative, new product developments, and unique product offerings to gain a competitive edge and greater brand positioning, will remain key demand determinants for conventional potato flakes

Conventional potato flakes continue to subjugate the market in terms of revenues. Over 95% shares of the market are held by conventional potato flakes currently, and the status quo is expected to prevail in the foreseeable future. Organic potato flakes, which are still at their infancy, are likely to fast gain ground, with growing consumer preference for natural products that involve the use of fewer additives and chemicals. Although revenues from the conventional variant remain substantial, sales growth of organic food products is projected to be faster than the former through 2028. A wide variety of organic potato flakes have permeated the market that fall in line with surging consumer demand for higher nutrient value and non-GMO-labelled products.

The concept of organic farming has brought significant changes in the overall farming practices employed across agriculture-based regions worldwide. This has further prompted land owners and farmers in opting for organic fertilizers, in a bid to maintain the soil fertility and sustainability. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, total available arable land for organic farming has been increasing rapidly in the U.S. This will further impact developments and demand for potato flakes.

Potato Flakes Market: Online Stores to Aid Product Transparency and Boost Sales Growth

Growth of ecommerce, internet proliferation, and increase in online stores, in comparison with review sites, are key transformations that have facilitated consumers to compare price levels of potato flakes product variants. Greater availability of inherent intelligence on products, and other relevant details such as details of producer and the crop’s origin, has resulted in greater product transparency in the potato flakes market, thereby favoring its growth. Additionally competitive pricing of potato flakes products, coupled with various profitable coupons or offers, as well as schemes, involved in online purchases are expected to bode well for future growth of the potato flakes market.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) continues to remain the mainstay for potato flakes manufacturers, as the region is home to world’s leading food producers, exporters and importers. Future growth opportunities for the potato flakes market in APEJ are immense, on account of huge demand for nutrition-rich processed food from growing middle-class population. Heightened pace of activities among players who seek entering or consolidating their position, in tandem with massive alterations in consumer lifestyle made by ripple effects of urbanization, are key factors impacting growth of APEJ’s potato flakes market.

Growth of the potato flakes market will also be impacted by stagnant GDP growth in most prominent economies, and disparate recovery and growth estimated for the same in the foreseeable future. Emerging and developing nations are expected to significantly contribute to expansion of the potato flakes market, on account of their improving consumer lifestyles and lucrative opportunities paved by the rise in FMCG sector in these countries. Overall, prospects of the potato flakes market continue to remain promising in the forthcoming years.

The growth projection of each segment and sub-segment is accurately represented in the report along with relevant figures, tables, and graphs.

