Coronavirus threat to global Laser Welding Machine Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Consumption, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Type and Forecast to 2026

Scope of Laser Welding Machine Market: Laser welding is a welding technique used to join pieces of metal or thermoplastics through the use of a laser. The beam provides a concentrated heat source, allowing for narrow, deep welds and high welding rates. The process is frequently used in high volume applications using automation, such as in the automotive industry. It is based on keyhole or penetration mode welding.

The three types of lasers commonly used, which are solid-state lasers, gas lasers and fiber laser. The first type uses one of several solid media, including synthetic ruby (chromium in aluminum oxide), neodymium in glass (Nd:glass), and the most common type, neodymium in yttrium aluminum garnet (Nd:YAG). Gas lasers use mixtures of gases such as helium, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide (CO2 laser) as a medium.

On the basis on the end users/applications:

⟴ Medical

⟴ Electronics

⟴ Jewelry Industry

⟴ Automotive

⟴ Tool and Mold-Making

⟴ Others

On the basis of product type:

⟴ Fiber laser welding machine

⟴ CO₂ laser welding machine

⟴ Solid-state laser welding machine

The report covers important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

