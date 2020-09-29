Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

The report titled on “Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market” offers a primary overview of the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) industry covering different product Definitions, Classifications, and Participants in the industry chain structure. Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( FMC, JRS, Mingtai, Asahi Kasei, Accent Microcell, Wei Ming Pharmaceutical, Juku Orchem Private Limited, BLANVER, Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical, Linghu Xinwang Chemical, Shandong Guangda, Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical, Jining Six Best Excipients, Aoda Pharmaceutical, QuFuShi Medical, Ahua Pharmaceutical, Qufu Tianli, Xinda biotchnology, Rutocel ) such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Consumption, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Supply, Future Strategies, and The Technological Developments that they are making are also included within the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) industry report. The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market report contains the SWOT analysis of the market.

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is an odorless, tasteless, porous white powder derived from wood pulp or refined cotton. With a wide range of chemical, technical, and economic benefits, MCC is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry, food industry etc.

The microcrystalline cellulose industry concentration is high; there are some large manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and western European. According to the statistics, the top 3 manufacturers, FMC, JRS and Mingtai were estimated to hold for population market share 53.8 % in 2017.

Geographically, the Consumption of microcrystalline cellulose is mainly focus on USA, Europe, South America, China, Japan and India. North America, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the share 50% respectively. In addition, American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, FMC is the largest manufacturer in the world and its plant in USA located in Newark, Ireland. As to Europe, the JRS has become a leader. In Taiwan, it is Mingtai that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Anhui, Shandong and Zhejiang province.

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market size will increase to 1540 Million US$ by 2025, from 940 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC).

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Pharmaceutical

☯ Food & Beverage

☯ Cosmetics & Personal Care

☯ Other

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Wood Pulp Based

☯ Refined Cotton Based

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

