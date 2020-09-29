Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026

Cannabis Testing Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cannabis Testing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)
SC Labs
Steep Hill, Inc.
SGS Canada Inc.
CW ANALYTICAL
PharmLabs
GreenLeaf Lab
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Potency Testing
Terpene Profiling
Heavy Metal Testing
Pesticide Screening
Microscopy Testing
Residual Solvent Screening
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Cannabis Drug Manufacturers
Cannabis Cultivators/Growers
Research Institutes
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Enquiry For Discount [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2699761
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Rohit Bhisey,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Website:https://www.researchmoz.us/