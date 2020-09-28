Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2018 to 2028

Study on the Global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market

Eggshell membrane derivatives Supplementation for Relieving Joint Pain

The Arthritis Foundation has slated arthritis to be a global epidemic, with over 54 million adults and 0.3 million children reported to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis in the U.S. alone. Eggshell membrane derivatives have been found to relieve inflammation and pain in the joints, as it contains hyaluronic acid, chondroitin, glucosamine, and collagen, which are essential for healthy connective tissue, cartilage, and joints. Results from a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multicenter trial, funded by ESM Technologies, state that eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation has the potential to not only relieve joint pain, but also the stiffness.

According to researchers, extraction from eggshell membrane derivatives improve symptoms of osteoarthritis, thereby offering a cost-effective alternative to chondroitin sulfate and glucosamine. Safety profile for eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation is gaining high emphasis in the nutraceuticals industry as no known side effects have been witnessed, apart from the inevitable egg allergy concern. Although limited evidence exists and eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation of joint health is a relatively new concept, current study findings are promising. Future researches on this potential of eggshell membrane derivatives will pave new growth opportunities for stakeholders in the market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

