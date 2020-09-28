Personal Floatation Devices Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Personal Floatation Devices market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Personal Floatation Devices market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Personal Floatation Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Personal Floatation Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Personal Floatation Devices market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Personal Floatation Devices market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Personal Floatation Devices Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Personal Floatation Devices market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Personal Floatation Devices market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Innovation Key to Sustenance in the Highly Competitive Personal Floatation Device Landscape

In a bid to consolidate their position in the market, personal floatation device manufacturers are focusing on making incremental improvement to their product offerings.

Sunshine Innovation announced the launch of its multi-use floatation device, which can also be used by people with personal disabilities. Sensing the gaps in the market for people with personal disabilities, Sunshine Innovations’ Float'n & Boat'n Thang® is targeting at helping everyone enjoy floating.

Survitech has broadened its lifeboat inspection programme by adding XD Quick Release Belt and Atacama Pro drysuit. These products are aimed at boosting the safety of emergency service personnel during flood rescue operations. These products can help rescue teams with the option of opting for inflatable lifejackets as their personal floatation device of choice.

‘OneUp’ floatation device promises next level of automation, as it has the provision of automatic inflation upon contact with water, owing to the use of replaceable CO2 cartridge. The inflation time for ‘OneUp’ floatation devices has been kept at two seconds, to ensure users get immediate assistance.

Johnson Outdoors, the company behind the brand Old Town brand announced in 2017 that it will be expanding into the popular day touring kayak category. The day touring kayaks will be offered to fit paddler shapes, sizes, and performance levels.

Mustang Survival unveiled the Khimera™ Personal Flotation Device, a PFD that offers enhanced buoyancy in lightweight and low profile shape. The company has claimed that the PFD offers 30% more buoyancy as compared to the traditional foam PFDs.

Use of personal floatation devices is mandatory for both adults and kids, however, in spite of effective regulation, implementation has been lax in many countries. Many developing countries have adequate laws in place that mandate the use of personal floatation devices, however, in view of lax implementation, penetration has remained moderate. The personal floatation devices market can witness robust growth in developing countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America if regulations and mandates on boating recreation are strictly implemented. The growing pervasiveness and popularity of e-commerce as a sales channel can help manufacturers in reaching last mile consumers in tier II and suburban areas.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Personal Floatation Devices market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Personal Floatation Devices Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Personal Floatation Devices market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Personal Floatation Devices market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Personal Floatation Devices market

Important queries related to the Personal Floatation Devices market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Personal Floatation Devices market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Personal Floatation Devices market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Personal Floatation Devices ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

