Global Commercial Printing Market To Be Driven By The Growing Advertising Needs In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Commercial Printing Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global commercial printing market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, print types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 730 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 2.24%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 834 billion

The increasing advertising needs of companies worldwide, along with the substantial growth in technology, are the main drivers of market development. Commercial printers are being embraced increasingly by organisations because the printing process is more cost-effective and reliable. Another significant factor driving the market growth is the wide use of high-quality printed packaging content for advertisement and branding. Although e-books and e-journals are gaining popularity among customers, paperback books and magazines are widely being adopted in comparison with their digital counterparts due to their comfort and convenience. Commercial vendors are also increasing their services in terms of media and document management services, which will likely enable organisations to improve their distribution and promotion capabilities in both, print and non-print materials.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A commercial printer is used to print, among other items, telephone books, newspapers, catalogues, advertising documents, stickers, brochures, business forms, and training manuals. It comprises of a paper feed, an ink replacer, an analogue or digital control panel, a fold-out tray, a reader, and a paper output tray. It finds applications in publishing and printing houses and large corporations that use the service to operate their facilities and operations effectively.

The major technologies of commercial printing can be divided as follows:

• Lithographic Printing

• Digital Printing

• Flexographic Printing

• Screen Printing

• Gravure Printing

• Others

Based on print type, the commercial printing industry can be divided as follows:

• Image

• Painting

• Pattern

• Others

Commercial printing finds its applications in the following sectors:

• Packaging

• Advertising

• Publishing

• Others

The regional markets for commercial printing include:

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The retail, financial services, publishing, and the food and beverage sectors are the major growth drivers for the commercial printing industry. The growing demand from the retail and food and beverage industries for packaging, wide-format printing, digital printing, and other advertising materials are contributing significantly to the market growth. In addition, the introduction of environmentally friendly processes, such as soy ink, has lowered the environmental footprint of the printing industry and has allowed customers and manufacturers to minimise their carbon emissions. This will assist the industry growth throughout the forecast period as the consumers become more eco-conscious and as governments start implementing strict environmental laws.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market Acme Printing, Dai Nippon Printing (TYO: 7912), Toppan Printing Co. Ltd (TYO: 7911), Transcontinental Inc. (TSE: TCL.A), and Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

