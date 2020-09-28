Global Engineering Services Market Size, Share, Brands, Sales, Distributors, Traders, Dealers, Outlook with Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2026

The Engineering Services market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Engineering Services market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Engineering Services market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Engineering Services industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Engineering Services Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report., In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19., In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets., In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries., In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Download PDF Sample of Engineering Services Market report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1334658

Key players in the global Engineering Services market covered in Chapter 4:, Balfour Beatty, AECOM, Aricent, Skanska, IBM Corporation, Bouygues Construction Divisions, Jacobs, Kiewit Corporation, Infosys, ACS Group, Cognizant, Vinci, Eiffage, Hochtief, Saipem, TechnipFMC, Strabag, Bechtel

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Engineering Services market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:, Civil Engineering Services, Environmental Engineering Services, Construction Engineering Services, Mechanical Engineering Services, Other Engineering Services

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Engineering Services market from 2015 to 2026 covers:, Design, Consulting, Construction, Management

Check Discount

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:, North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others

Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Engineering Services Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Engineering Services Market Analysis by Regions

[email protected]https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/1334658

Chapter Six: North America Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Engineering Services Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Engineering Services Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Engineering Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Engineering Services Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Engineering Services Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Design Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Consulting Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Engineering Services Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026) continue…

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Engineering Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Engineering Services Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Civil Engineering Services Features

Figure Environmental Engineering Services Features

Figure Construction Engineering Services Features

Figure Mechanical Engineering Services Features

Figure Other Engineering Services Features

Table Global Engineering Services Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Engineering Services Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Design Description

Figure Consulting Description

Figure Construction Description

Figure Management Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Engineering Services Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Engineering Services Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Engineering Services

Figure Production Process of Engineering Services

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Engineering Services

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Balfour Beatty Profile

Table Balfour Beatty Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table AECOM Profile

Table AECOM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Aricent Profile

Table Aricent Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Skanska Profile

Table Skanska Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table IBM Corporation Profile

Table IBM Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Bouygues Construction Divisions Profile

Table Bouygues Construction Divisions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Jacobs Profile

Table Jacobs Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Kiewit Corporation Profile

Table Kiewit Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Infosys Profile

Table Infosys Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table ACS Group Profile

Table ACS Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Cognizant Profile

Table Cognizant Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Vinci Profile

Table Vinci Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Eiffage Profile

Table Eiffage Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Hochtief Profile

Table Hochtief Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Saipem Profile

Table Saipem Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table TechnipFMC Profile

Table TechnipFMC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Strabag Profile

Table Strabag Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Bechtel Profile

Table Bechtel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Engineering Services Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Engineering Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table North America Engineering Services Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure United States Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Engineering Services Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Engineering Services Revenue ($) Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Engineering Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Europe Engineering Services Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Germany Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure China Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Korea Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Australia Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure India Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)continue…

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.

ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.

Contact Us:

Ranjeet Dengale

Director Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.