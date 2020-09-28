Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Forgings Market 2020 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities, Industry analysis & Forecast To 2026

Overview for “Automotive Forgings Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

The Automotive Forgings market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Automotive Forgings market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Forgings market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Forgings industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Forgings Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Forgings market covered in Chapter 4:

CIE Automotive

TSM Forging

Trenton Forging

Accurate Steel Forgings

Drop Forging

Bharat Forge

HangZhou Allgemein Forging

Akar Tools

SDF Automotive

Walker Forge Tennessee

Kalyani Forge

Nanjing Automobile Forging

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Forgings market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Iron

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Microalloyed Steel

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Forgings market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Crankshafts

Transmission Gears

Bearings

Clutch

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

