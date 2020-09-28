Global Cloud API Market to Register Substantial Expansion 2021-2026

This report focuses on the global Cloud API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the Cloud API development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation (Red Hat)

Microsoft Corporation

Google

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce

SAP SE

TIBCO Software

Amazon Web Services,

CA Technologies

Dell (Vmware)

Citrix Systems

Zend Technologies

Rackspace

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PaaS APIs

SaaS APIs

IaaS APIs

Cross-platform APIs

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Education

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

