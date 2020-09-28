Flexographic Printing Machine Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2020-2026

Flexography (often abbreviated to flexo) is a form of printing process which utilizes a flexible relief plate. It is essentially a modern version of letterpress which can be used for printing on almost any type of substrate, including plastic, metallic films, cellophane, and paper. It is widely used for printing on the non-porous substrates required for various types of food packaging (it is also well suited for printing large areas of solid colour).

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Flexographic Printing Machine in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Flexographic Printing Machine. Increasing of flexible packaging fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Flexographic Printing Machine will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Globally, the Flexographic Printing Machine industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Flexographic Printing Machine is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like BOBST, PCMC, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Mark Andy, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Flexographic Printing Machine and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 45.75% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Flexographic Printing Machine industry because of their market share and technology status of Flexographic Printing Machine.

The consumption volume of Flexographic Printing Machine is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Flexographic Printing Machine industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Flexographic Printing Machine is still promising.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BOBST

PCMC

Mark Andy

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Nilpeter

UTECO

Comexi

KBA-Flexotecnica S.p.A.

WINDMOELLERHOELSCHER

OMET

Rotatek

Weifang Donghang

Ekofa

Taiyo Kikai

XIAN AEROSPACE-HUAYANG

Omso

Lohia

bfm S.r.l

Flexographic Printing Machine Breakdown Data by Type

Unit-type Machine

Central Impression Type

Flexographic Printing Machine Breakdown Data by Application

Flexible packaging

Label Manufacturing

Corrugated

Others

