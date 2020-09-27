Vein Recognition Biometrics Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Vein Recognition Biometrics market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Vein Recognition Biometrics market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Vein Recognition Biometrics market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Vein Recognition Biometrics market.

As per the report, the Vein Recognition Biometrics market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Vein Recognition Biometrics market are highlighted in the report. Although the Vein Recognition Biometrics market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Baking on the burgeoning demand for vein recognition biometrics in financial industries, Fujitsu announced the development of an integrated palm vein and facial recognition platform for use as an authentication system in retail payments.

Continuing the trend of innovations in the vein recognition biometrics market, Hitachi entered a strategic alliance with telecommunications operator KDDI for the development of a sophisticated blockchain system which uses finger vein biometric devices as validators in retail payments.

Vein recognition biometrics market continues to gain penetration in consumer electronics with LG launching its G8 smartphone equipped with palm vein recognition biometrics technology.

NEC Corporation, a leading player in the vein recognition biometrics market, announced a partnership with Taiwan-based bank E.Sun Commerical Bank for the deployment of biometric ATMs which use facial recognition as an authentication system.

Other players operating in the vein recognition biometrics market include 3M Cogent, PalmSure, Tyco, IdentyTech Solutions America, LLC, Mofiria, Matrix Security Solutions, Mantra Softech, and BioEnable.

Vein Recognition Biometrics Market: Segmentation

The vein recognition biometrics market can be segmented on the basis of product component, type, end user, and region.

On the basis of component, the vein recognition biometrics market is segmented into:

Software

Hardware

Services

On the basis of type, the vein recognition biometrics market is segmented into:

Palm Vein Recognition

Finger Vein Recognition

Eye-vein Recognition

On the basis of end user, the vein recognition biometrics market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Security

Consumer Electronics

Gaming

Others

Examples of some of the key participants in the global vein recognition biometrics market identified across the value chain include Fujitsu, M2SYS Technology, Hitachi, 3M Cogent, Inc., NEC Corporation, Matrix Security Solutions, IDLink System, Safran, IdentyTech Solutions America, LLC , Tyco, PalmSure, Mofiria, Matrix Security Solutions, Mantra Softech, IdentyTech Solutions, and BioEnable, among others.

Vein Recognition Biometrics Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global vein recognition biometrics market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among all these regions, North America is expected to hold a major share of the global vein recognition biometrics market during the forecast period, due to large presence of established manufacturers in the region as well as increased spending on the development of software technologies. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to be the fast-growing regional market during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of vein recognition biometrics technology in developing countries such as Greater China and India. Besides, increasing number of manufacturing companies in the region is also expected to contribute to the growth of vein recognition biometrics market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, deployment, component, and end user.

