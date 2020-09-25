Expanding applications shows way of growth for Audio Signaling Devices market 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Audio Signaling Devices market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Audio Signaling Devices market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Audio Signaling Devices market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Audio Signaling Devices market.

As per the report, the Audio Signaling Devices market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Audio Signaling Devices market are highlighted in the report. Although the Audio Signaling Devices market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The key focus of the participants operating in the audio signaling market lies in increasing the efficiency of their supply chain and distribution channel. Manufacturers of the audio signaling devices have been defining strategies to leverage the sales opportunities generated by tactical product positioning. A track on the shifting preferences of consumers have also been made and the same is being addressed by the players.

Some of the significant partakers functioning in the audio signaling devices market include Moflash Signaling Ltd., Tomar Electronics, E2S Warning Signals, Schneider Electric, R. Stahl AG, Honeywell, Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Werma Signaltechnik GmbH, Federal Signal Corporation, and Patlite Corporation.

Moflash Signaling Ltd – In January 2019, the company completed the acquisition of Clifford and Snell from R.Stahl, which will serve as a portfolio-enricher to its products. The merger is aimed at meeting the demands of customers in the audio signaling devices market. The company consists of numerous ATEX approvals, which will be an addition to its product lines.

E2S Warning Signals – The company announced a significant development in the explosion-proof beacons, BExBGL2, with LED light sources and field-replaceable color lenses. The product is user configurable and allows the users to decide the notification of signal duties. The flameproof beacon is the best-suited device for Zone 1, 2, 21, and 22 applications and complies with the IECEx and ATEX standards.

Federal Signal Corporation – In February 2019, the company announced the expansion of Illinois-based facility to underpin the increasing demand for environmental-safe devices. The company plans to invest in the capacity to supplement the growth potential to the existing facility. The expansion is estimated to add about 100,000 square feet to the current production facility.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc., founded in 1903 is an American developer of information technology and industrial automation. The company boasts a rich product portfolio in industrial automation and manufacturing execution system with its clients in over 80 countries across the world.

Patlite Corporation

Patlite Corporation was incorporated in 1947 and consists of sales subsidiaries in the U.S., Germany, Korea, Singapore, and China. It is a forerunning technology engineering company and a competent manufacturer of sound alarms, LED status indicating lights, and audible communication network system.

Audio Signaling Devices Market – Dynamics

Customizable Nature of Audio Signaling Devices to Boost their Sales

The primary factor driving the sales of audio signaling devices market is their wide availability and easy maintenance, which can be achieved at low cost. With the increasing awareness pertaining to safety among consumers, manufacturers have been developing audio signaling devices that can be tailor-made as per the demand of the end-users and the addition or removal of certain audio signaling devices is possible. These devices can comprehend external impact while being positioned both indoors and outdoors. As a result, consumers have been favoring these devices to enhance their safety, which will aid in sustaining the growth of the audio signaling devices market.

Middle East and Africa to Remain a Significant Audio Signaling Devices Market

An incessant growth in the number of excavation and mining activities have been witnessed in the Middle East and Africa region with the significantly high deposits of gas, oil, and minerals. However, owing to the high susceptibility of the region to explosions and blasts, there has been a growing demand for audio signaling devices to take charge of the situation at an early stage and prevent the large-scale damage. Continuous research and development in the audio signaling devices market have led to the improvement of these products with enhanced reliability of operation in the emergency situations, which has resulted in the growth of the audio signaling devices market.

Audio Signaling Devices Market – Segmentation

The audio signaling devices market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

Type

Connectivity

Application

Geography

Audio Signaling Devices Market Segmentation – By Type

Depending on the type, the audio signaling devices market can be classified into:

Video Surveillance Systems

Visual and Audible Combination Units

Speakers and Tone Generators

Fire Alarms

Bells and Horns

Lighting

Strobe Beacons

Others

Audio Signaling Devices Market Segmentation – By Connectivity

Based on the connectivity, the audio signaling devices market can be fragmented into:

Wireless

Wired

Audio Signaling Devices Market Segmentation – By Application

On the basis of the connectivity, the audio signaling devices market can be divided into:

Mining

Energy and Power

Food and Beverages

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Oil and Gas

Paper and Pulp

Transportation

Water and Wastewater Treatment

