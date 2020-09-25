Panty Liners Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 to 2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Panty Liners market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Panty Liners market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Panty Liners market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Panty Liners market.

As per the report, the Panty Liners market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Panty Liners market are highlighted in the report. Although the Panty Liners market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Segmentation of the Panty Liners Market

Panty Liners- Restraints

Daily usage of panty liners can cause yeast or bacterial infection. As panty liners absorb moisture it can also become a reason for unpleasant health issues. An increasing cost of feminine hygiene products is another factor which is hampering the growth of panty liners market. Due to increasing cost of panty liners, women in many regions, especially in the underdeveloped regions prefer to use cloth which is likely to create negative impact on the panty liners market. Regular usage of panty liners is also responsible of rashes on skin and other skin diseases.

Panty Liners- Regional Outlook

In terms of usage of panty liners, developed countries such as Europe and North America are the leading markets. These two regions are capturing remarkable revenue share in the panty liners market. The reason behind the growth of panty liners market in North America and Europe is rising awareness among women with respect to the use of panty liners and significant presence of super markets. Due to large number of super markets feminine hygiene products are easily available in developed regions. The Asia Pacific region is also showing a significant growth with respect to the usage of panty liners. The key reason for this growth is ever increasing population in countries like India and China.

Panty Liners- Key Manufacturers

Bella, Stayfree, Carefree, Natracare, The Honest Co, Organyc, Maxim, and NatraTouch are some of the top brands of panty liners across the globe.

