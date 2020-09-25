Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics (DOT) Market Trends and Prospects by 2020

Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as increase in the prevalence of fungal toe nail infections in the U.S. and Canada, and rising per capita healthcare expenditure across the globe. Easy application of nail paints is also expected to drive demand for dermatophytic onychomycosis drugs. However, adverse effects associated with anti-fungal drugs and lack of awareness about dermatophytic onychomycosis in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are expected to impede growth of the global dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market.

The global dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. By product type, the market is segmented into Nail paint and tablet, which is again sub-divided into prescription (Rx) and over-the-counter (OTC) sub segments. The nail paint segment is expected to contribute a maximum share to the global dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market. By treatment, the market is segmented into topical and oral therapy. Among these, the topical segment is anticipated to be dominant throughout the forecast period and projected to account for about 70% share of the total global dermatophytic onychomycosis market revenue by 2025.

The global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics (DOT) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics (DOT) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics (DOT) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics (DOT) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics (DOT) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Galderma

Bausch Health

Novartis

Pfizer

Janssen

The following manufacturers are covered:

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Topical

Oral Therapy

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Dermatology And Podiatry Clinics

Independent Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Drug Stores

