Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Applications Analysis 2018 to 2027

Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.

The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Competitive Landscape

In May 2018, Estée Laude Cos. Inc. entered into a definitive partnership with Debenhams to strengthen its beauty portfolio with the launch of #Beautyhub. The department store enjoys its position as first multi-brand store and is based in Hertfordshire, the U.K. The launch of the store is geared towards bringing a variety of brands such as Clinique and Origins, Tom Ford Beauty, and Bobbi Brown at a single store.

In December 2018, Allergens Plc received approval for Latisse, an eyelash thickening drug. The product is developed to treat hypotrichosis, which causes a loss of eyelashes. It is a one-of-its-kind prescription product aimed at lengthening eyelashes.

L'Oréal S.A.

Incorporated in 1909, L'Oréal S.A. is headquartered in Clinchy, France. The company through its subsidiaries achieves the manufacturing and sales of cosmetic products targeted at women and men’s problem equally. It operates under divisions such as Active Cosmetics, Professional Products, L’oreal Luxe, and Consumer Products. The company has streamlined distribution channels such as travel retail, ecommerce, branded retail, medispas, pharmacies, departmental stores, perfumeries, hair salons, and mass-market retail channels.

Grande Cosmetics, LLC

Founded in 2008, Grande Cosmetics LLC is based in White Plains, the U.S. The company began its journey with a single product – GrandeLASH-MD and gradually expanded its product line to over 40 products that help consumer enjoy longer and youthful lashes, bouncy hair, and plumper lips.

Skin Research Laboratories

Established in 1992, Skin Research Laboratories is located in the United States. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of a wide category of cosmetic products at an international level. Its key divisions are cosmetic kits, hair, skin color, brows, and lashes.

Athena Cosmetics Inc.

Incorporated in 2006, Athena Cosmetics Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, C.A, the U.S. The physician-led manufacturer is an online retailer of skin care products with a variety of products that include shampoo, eyebrow and lash conditioners, and hair gels.

Roden and Fields

Established in 2002, Roden and Fields is located in the United States. The company is a key manufacturer of skincare as well as beauty enhancement products. It strives to bridge the gap between technology and innovative products with an aim to serve consumers better.

Beauty Essentials, Lashfactor Londons, Guangzhou Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Questex LLC, Lancer Dermatology, and Qingdao LashBeauty Cosmetic Co., Ltd are among the other leading players operating in the eyelashes enhancing agents market.

Gains Remain High from Products for Repairing Damaged Eyelashes

The report finds that consumers with damaged eyelashes will contribute significantly to demand for the eyelashes enhancing products. Focus of consumers to improve their facial appearance by leveraging cosmetic products continues to underpin demand for eyelashes enhancing agents. Additionally, the continuous intra-arterial chemotherapy treatment to cure breast cancer has been associated with damage to eyelashes, which in turn has underpinned demand for relevant care products, thereby driving demand for eyelashes enhancing agents market. The report estimates that eyelashes enhancing agents sales for products to repair damaged eyelashes will grow at a CAGR of over 5.0%through 2027.

The Fact.MR research report lends significant insights and actionable intelligence of the eyelashes enhancing agents market. A systematic methodology and holistic approach are employed to conduct a thorough assessment of the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of eyelashes enhancing agents market in the forecast period 2018-2027.

To acquire comprehensive information of the historical and existing growth parameters of the eyelashes enhancing agents market, a deep secondary research followed by a primary research has been conducted. The secondary research includes the study of trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications, while industry and market heads were interviewed to carry out the primary research.

