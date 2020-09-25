Rise in expanse of applications boosts Gas Detection Equipment market 2017 to 2026

Study on the Global Gas Detection Equipment Market

Leading manufacturers in the global gas detection market are providing additional features including modified use of sensors and multi-gas detection. Local vendors are sustaining their position in the market with the provision of products integrated with basic features at relatively lower costs. In addition, manufacturers of gas detection equipment have are collaborating with insurance companies in order to attract a larger customer base. Key players significantly contributing and underpinning growth of the global gas detection equipment market include Conspec Controls Inc., Sensidyne, LP, Global Detection Systems Corp., Analytical Technology Inc., Gas Measurement Instruments Limited., Enmet LLC., ESP SAFETY INC., Gastech Australia Pty Ltd., Trolex Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Company, United Technologies Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, MSA Safety Incorporated, Halma plc., 3M Company, RKI Instruments, Inc., and Emerson Electric Co.

