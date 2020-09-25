Intralogistics Market Listing Product Drawbacks 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Intralogistics market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Intralogistics market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Intralogistics market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Intralogistics market.

As per the report, the Intralogistics market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Intralogistics market are highlighted in the report. Although the Intralogistics market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

competitive landscape of intralogistics market include:

In March 2019, UniCarriers America (UCA) partnered with Rocla, which marks the entry of Rocla’s advanced automated guided vehicle (AGVs) solutions in the Americas.

In March 2019, a leading player in intralogistics market, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH purchased a majority stake in UK software engineering and automation supply chain specialist Red Ledge. This acquisition is an important milestone for BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, which aims to gain a better position in the intralogistics market.

In March 2019, Dematic launched an emulation and simulation platform named Dematic iQ Virtual. Dematic iQ Virtual can validate as well and visualize the operational facets of automatic intralogistics systems for warehouse.

In March 2019, COMAU, an Italian multinational company, launched M.I.O. (Modular Intralogistics Organizer), a technically advanced and intelligent logistics module at MecSpe Fair. M.I.O. is a customized solution for logistics, easily applicable across the entire material flow, ranging from warehouse to line side in extensive industrial segments.

In April 2018, a leading robotics company Vecna Robotics collaborated with a leader in robotic picking solutions, RightHand Robotics to enhance the performance of e-commerce order fulfillment. Together, the companies aim to offer optimal solutions to streamline challenges related to intralogistics and material handling.

Intralogistics Enabling Smart Warehouse Automation for Greater Operational Efficiency

Intralogistics solutions are witnessing growing adoption as they help the transport and logistics industries in operating more smoothly and at a fast pace. As intralogistics solutions improve the operational-efficiency, reduce downtime, and provide greater scalability so that throughput meets demand and future growth deadlines, their adoption is likely to grow significantly.

Intralogistics Technologies Offering Distinct Competitive Advantage to Companies

The internal material handling and movement process is gaining attention. With firms realizing the additional benefits of improving the internal process management in the overall operation, they are increasingly gravitating towards intralogistics. The growing penetration of intralogistics solutions, especially in transport and logistics industries, can be attributed to their ability to – minimize inventory, reduce costs significantly, improve product time to market, enhance flexibility, and ensure better employee safety.

Stakeholders Embrace Advanced Technology, as Intralogistics & Innovation Share Close-Knit Relationship

An ideal supply chain management has become a basic requirement in diverse industries, with efficient stock keeping and optimally synchronized processes gaining significant traction for uninterrupted production. Amid the highly competitive world, some operators in intralogistics market are increasingly considering the role of robotics and automation in this sector. Robots are witnessing increased recognition across all sectors, as they can relieve staff of heavy, tiring and monotonous work. For instance, Aethon’s TUG robot makes a great example of maximized intralogistics, as it autonomously transports and delivers materials within organizations. Unlike AGV (automated guided vehicle) robots of the past, TUG doesn’t require beacons, or addition of specific infrastructure in the facility. The integration of robotics solutions into material flow is likely to become a significant trend in intralogistics market in near future.

Numerous Challenges Limiting Penetration of Intralogistics Solutions

Since intralogistics is a complicated and interconnected system, all components need to be perfectly coordinated with each other for optimal functionality. Moreover, as intralogistics solutions rely on IT systems extensively, they need to be constantly updated and protected from unauthorized access. Furthermore, they demand consistent updates, maintenance and monitoring, which has been restricting the adoption of intralogistics solutions.

Intralogistics Market – Segmentation

Based on end-use, the intralogistics market is segmented into:

Retail & Consumer Goods

Industrial Products

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Chemicals

Based on component, the intralogistics market is segmented into:

Support and Guiding Rollers

Diverter Rollers for Conveying Systems

Belt Deflection Wheels

Bearing Shields

Shuttle Wheels

Shuttle Flaps

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the intralogistics market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to intralogistics market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

