Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Research report explores the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market for the forecast period, 2020-2026

Scope of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market: Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS), also known as Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), describes a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions that are consumed as a service. The private automobile has been an intrinsic part of our lives for around a hundred years. But over the last decade, car sharing has gained a very small but growing part of the mobility market. The more recent rise of companies like Uber and Lyft is witness to a more dramatic shift in mobility and car ownership.

Transportation as a service (TaaS) developed rapidly sence 2010, and most of top players were established between 2009 and 2013;

Now North America is the largest market, due to the mature and perfect transportation system; Currently, Uber is dominating North America, over 80% market share in the end 2016; and other players like Lyft is developing rapidly these days, when Uber is in trouble. In July 2017, Lyft may occupy for 20% share in Untied States.

Europe also developed rapidly, several players are dominating the Europe market, like Yandex is domimating Russia, Uber and Gett are dominating UK market, BlaBlaCar is dominating France market, Mytaxi is dominating Germany market; In future, the European local players will keep the leading position.

China now is dominated Didi Chuxing, there are also few small players, gradually expanded their market size through diversified competition, supporting better services.

Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size will reach 230400 million US$ by 2025, from 24100 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mobility as a Service (MaaS).

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

