FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market: Future Innovation Ways, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast By 2026

Scope of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market: FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) is an industrial container made of flexible fabric that is designed for storing and transporting dry, flow able products, such as sand, fertilizer, and granules of plastic.

The classification of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) includes Type A FIBCs, Type B FIBCs, Type C FIBCs and Type D FIBCs. The proportion of Type A FIBCs in 2016 is about 67.8%, and the proportion of Type B FIBCs in 2016 is about 23.5%.

There are many manufacturers with small scale in China and India. The market is chaos and a market adjustment is expected in the future, and this phenomenon also appears in other developing countries.

Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market size will increase to 9400 Million US$ by 2025, from 6870 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container).

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

✪ Chemical Industry

✪ Food Industry

✪ Pharmaceutical Industry

✪ Others

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

✪ Type A FIBCs

✪ Type B FIBCs

✪ Type C FIBCs

✪ Type D FIBCs

✪ FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container)

FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

