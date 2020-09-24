Outdoor Power Equipment Market Analysis by Major Vendors, Market Dynamics, Historical Data & Future Trends 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Outdoor Power Equipment market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Outdoor Power Equipment market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Outdoor Power Equipment market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Outdoor Power Equipment market.

As per the report, the Outdoor Power Equipment market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Outdoor Power Equipment market are highlighted in the report. Although the Outdoor Power Equipment market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Outdoor Power Equipment market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Outdoor Power Equipment market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Outdoor Power Equipment market

Segmentation of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Outdoor Power Equipment is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Outdoor Power Equipment market.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market- Battery and Electric Technology Prevailing

The world is moving towards greener technologies. People are switching towards cleaner sources of energy with a view to reduce carbon emissions and facilitate environment safety. Recently, gardeners have become aware of the various benefits offered by electric lawn mowers over their gas-powered or traditional counterparts that contribute to around 5% of the total hydrocarbons in the atmosphere in urban areas. According to a CNBC report, in 2017, air pollution has resulted in more than four million deaths in 2015, half of which were from emerging economies of India and China. This has led to the development of stringent norms and regulations for reducing ill-effects of the emissions on the environment. For instance, the Paris Climate Agreement was initiated in which about 148 countries participated to reduce emissions form their respective regions. With this concern at hand, it becomes imperative for individuals to opt for eco-friendly solutions, which has influenced the adoption of electric lawn mowers during the period of forecast. In addition, albeit their capital intensive nature, reduced fuel consumption offsets the high initial cost of electric lawn mowers, making them a one-time investment for carrying out lawn mowing.

With emission standards getting stronger and consumers getting more environment conscious, a literal shift towards electric and battery powered equipment has been noted. Incorporation battery or electric technology reduces the operational cost of equipment and its weight.

Consumer preferences have also been noted to incline towards quality rather than lower prices. Many manufacturers and dealers agree that stocking up cheap product has been of no help. Most of the equipment in the big boxes today are at throwaway pieces. They are so cheap that consumers don’t expect to fix them. The big boxes may not even have parts available to fix them. A quality product offers more opportunity for future sales as well. If a manufacturer/dealer establishes good customer relationships from the beginning, they will return for maintenance and repair in the future.

Important questions pertaining to the Outdoor Power Equipment market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Outdoor Power Equipment market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Outdoor Power Equipment market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Outdoor Power Equipment market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Outdoor Power Equipment market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

