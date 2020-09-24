Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Scope Analysis by 2025

The global Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NDI Recognition Systems Ltd.

Vigilant Solutions Inc.

Q-Free ASA, Genetec, Inc.

Siemens AG

PIPS Technology Ltd.

Tattile Srl

Vysionics Intelligent Traffic Solutions Ltd.

Bosch Security Systems

3M Company

Intelligent Traffic Solutions Ltd.

Genetec Inc.

CA Traffic Limited

ELSAG North America

COBAN Technologies

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

ANPR Cameras

ANPR Software

Frame Grabbers

Triggers

Others

Segment by Application

Traffic Management

Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Parking Management

Access Control

Each market player encompassed in the Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

