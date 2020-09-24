Future Prospects: Global Out of Home Coffee Market (by Consumption, Product Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

The global out of home coffee market is expected to reach US$29.55 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 4.94%, over the period 2020-2024. Growth in the out of home coffee market has accrued due to the accelerating coffee consumption, increasing number of working age population, growing presence of coffee houses, rising disposable income and growing urbanization. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like surging food & beverage e-commerce retail sales, increasing preference for instant coffee, technological advancements. The growth of the market would be challenged by fluctuation in coffee prices, unstable climate conditions and harmful side effects.

The global out of home coffee market has been segmented in terms of value and volume. The global out of home coffee market volume can be bifurcated into Office/Communities and Horeca. Whereas, on the basis of product type, the global out of home coffee market can be categorized into roast & ground, beans, instant and single serve coffee.

The fastest growing regional markets are Latin America and Western Europe due to the growing presence of coffee houses across the region, increasing consumption of coffee owing to its health benefits, rising out of home coffee consuming population and improved economic conditions of the region. Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is causing an adverse disruption on the overall economy and society, affecting the out of home coffee consumption, which is expected to negatively impact the growth of the global out of home coffee market during the forecasted period.

