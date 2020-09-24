Business Opportunities in Global Industrial Laser Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

The global industrial laser market is estimated to reach US$7.97 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as upsurge in industrialization and economic growth, growing urban population, rise in industrial revolution, rise in adoption of fiber laser technology and flexibility and time-efficiency properties of laser systems are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by challenges related to regulatory compliance. A few notable trends include increasing number of M&A, increasing use of collaborative robots and growing investment in manufacturing plants.

Get Free Research PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2782458

The global industrial laser market is segmented into fiber, diode, solid state and carbon dioxide lasers. The global industrial laser market is highly dominated by fiber lasers owing to technological advancements with respect to fiber, high beam quality & lower cost of ownership, and eco-friendly technology.

The global industrial laser market is expected to grow in future due to material processing equipment upgradation in manufacturing activities. In terms of geographical areas, China is a major contributor to the global industrial laser market supported by increase in demand of fiber lasers in the electronics and automotive industry.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global industrial laser market, segmented into fiber, diode, solid state and carbon dioxide lasers.

The major regional markets have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Coherent, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, TRUMPF Group, Jenoptik AG, Lumentum Holdings Inc. and nLIGHT, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Industrial Laser Manufacturers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Enquiry For Discount Visit: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2782458

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Laser Technology

1.2 Principle of Laser Technology

1.3 Industrial Lasers

1.4 Components of Industrial Lasers

1.5 Advantages of Laser Processing

1.6 Applications of Lasers by Industry

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.2 Rise in Unemployment

2.3 Decline in Global Trade

2.4 Decline in Industrial Production

2.5 Accelerating Global Poverty

3. Global Laser Market Analysis

3.1 Global Laser Market by Value

3.2 Global Laser Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Laser Market by Application

4. Global Industrial Laser Market Analysis

4.1 Global Industrial Laser Market by Value

4.2 Global Industrial Laser Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Global Industrial Laser Market by Application

4.3.1 Global Macro processing Industrial Laser Market by Value

4.3.2 Global Macro processing Industrial Laser Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 Global Micro processing Industrial Laser Market by Value

4.3.4 Global Micro processing Industrial Laser Market by Value

4.3.5 Global Marking Industrial Laser Market by Value

4.3.6 Global Marking Industrial Laser Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Global Industrial Laser Market by Laser Type

4.4.1 Global Fiber Industrial Laser Market by Value

4.4.2 Global Fiber Industrial Laser Market Forecast by Value

4.4.3 Global Fiber Industrial Laser Market Volume Forecast

4.4.4 Global Carbon Dioxide Industrial Laser Market by Value

4.4.5 Global Carbon Dioxide Industrial Laser Market Forecast by Value

4.4.6 Global Solid State/Disk Industrial Laser Market by Value

4.4.7 Global Solid State/Disk Industrial Laser Market Forecast by Value

4.4.8 Global Diode/Eximer Industrial Laser Market by Value

4.4.9 Global Diode/Eximer Industrial Laser Market by Value

Continue…

Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2782458

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/