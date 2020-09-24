Most Definitive & Accurate Study on The Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Until recently, LTE has predominantly been considered a supplementary mobile broadband technology in the public safety sector, to provide high-bandwidth data applications that cannot be delivered over existing narrowband LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems. However, with the standardization of capabilities such as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) by the 3GPP, LTE is increasingly being viewed as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of multiple mission-critical services ranging from PTT group communications to real-time video surveillance.

A number of dedicated public safety LTE networks are already operational across the globe, ranging from nationwide systems in the oil-rich GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region to citywide networks in Spain, China, Pakistan, Laos and Kenya. Among other notable engagements, several “”early builder”” networks are operational in the United States – that will subsequently merge with the wider FirstNet nationwide system; early pilot LTE networks for the Sate-Net program are in the process of being commercialized in South Korea; and Canada is beginning to see its first dedicated LTE network deployments, starting with the Halton Regional Police Service.

However, the use of LTE in the public safety sector is not restricted to dedicated networks alone. For example, the United Kingdom Home Office is in the process of deploying an ESN (Emergency Services Network) that will use British mobile operator EE’s commercial LTE RAN and a dedicated mobile core to eventually replace the country’s existing nationwide TETRA system. The secure MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) model is already being used in multiple European countries, albeit at a smaller scale – to complement existing TETRA networks with broadband capabilities. In addition, this approach also beginning to gain traction in other parts of the world, such as Mexico.

Driven by demand for both dedicated and secure MVNO networks, SNS Research estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE infrastructure will surpass $800 Million by the end of 2017, supporting ongoing deployments in multiple frequency bands across the 400/450 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, and higher frequency ranges. The market – which includes base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport network equipment – is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 45% over the next three years. By 2020, these infrastructure investments will be complemented by up to 3.8 Million LTE device shipments, ranging from smartphones and ruggedized handheld terminals to vehicular routers and IoT modules.

The “Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the global public safety LTE market, besides touching upon the wider LMR and mobile broadband industries. In addition to covering the business case, market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies for public safety LTE, the report presents comprehensive forecasts for mobile broadband, LMR, and public safety LTE subscriptions from 2017 till 2030. Also covered are unit shipment and revenue forecasts for public safety LTE infrastructure, devices, integration services and management solutions. In addition, the report tracks public safety LTE service revenues, over both private and commercial networks.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a list and associated details of over 190 global public safety LTE engagements – as of Q4’2017.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

Business case for public safety LTE and mobile broadband including market drivers, barriers, deployment models, economics, and funding strategies

LTE network architecture and key elements comprising devices, RAN, mobile core (EPC, policy and application functions), and transport networks

Key enabling technologies including group communications, MCPTT, ProSe (Proximity Services), IOPS (Isolated E-UTRAN operation for Public Safety), deployable LTE systems, HPUE (High-Power User Equipment), QPP (QoS, Priority & Preemption), and end-to-end security

Public safety LTE application usage including mission-critical voice, mobile video, situational awareness, aerial surveillance, bandwidth-intensive field data applications, and emerging applications such as AR (Augmented Reality)

Case studies of over 20 public safety LTE engagements worldwide, and analysis of large-scale nationwide projects including FirstNet in the United States, ESN in the United Kingdom, and Safe-Net in South Korea

Opportunities for commercial mobile operators including spectrum leasing, priority service offerings, BYON (Build Your Own Network) platforms, and operator-branded public safety LTE platforms

Spectrum availability and allocation for public safety LTE across the global, regional and national regulatory domains

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 570 ecosystem players including LTE infrastructure & device OEMs, public safety system integrators, and application specialists

Exclusive interview transcripts from 11 ecosystem players across the public safety LTE value chain: DSB (Directorate for Civil Protection, Norway), Ericsson, Airbus Defence and Space, Harris Corporation, CND (Core Network Dynamics), Bittium, Sepura, Sierra Wireless, Sonim Technologies, Kodiak Networks, and Soliton Systems

Strategic recommendations for LMR equipment suppliers, public safety system integrators, LTE infrastructure, device & chipset suppliers, public safety agencies & stakeholders, and commercial & private mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Public Safety LTE Infrastructure

Submarkets

RAN (Radio Access Network)

Mobile Core (EPC, Policy & Application Functions)

Mobile Backhaul & Transport

RAN Base Station (eNB) Mobility Categories

Fixed Base Stations

Deployable Base Stations

RAN Base Station (eNB) Cell Size Categories

Macrocells

Small Cells

Deployable RAN Base Station (eNB) Form Factor Categories

NIB (Network-in-a-Box)

Vehicular Platforms

Airborne Platforms

Maritime Platforms

Mobile Backhaul & Transport Network Technology Categories

Fiber & Wireline

Microwave

Satellite

Public Safety LTE Management & Integration Solutions

Submarkets

Network Integration & Testing

Device Management & User Services

Managed Services, Operations & Maintenance

Cybersecurity

Public Safety LTE Devices

Submarkets

Private LTE

Commercial LTE

Form Factor Categories

Smartphones & Handportable Terminals

Vehicle-Mounted Routers & Terminals

Stationary CPEs

Tablets & Notebook PCs

USB Dongles, Embedded IoT Modules & Others

Public Safety LTE Subscriptions & Service Revenue

Submarkets

Private LTE

Commercial LTE

Public Safety Broadband over Private Mobile Networks

Submarkets

Private LTE

Private WiMAX

Public Safety Broadband Subscriptions over Commercial Mobile Networks

Submarkets

3G

WiMAX

LTE

Mobile Broadband Subscriptions

Submarkets

3G

WiMAX

LTE

5G NR (New Radio)

LMR Subscriptions

Submarkets

Analog

DMR

dPMR, NXDN & PDT

P25

TETRA

Tetrapol

Others

LMR Narrowband Data Subscriptions

Submarkets

P25 Phase 1

P25 Phase 2

TETRA

TEDS

Tetrapol

Others

Public Safety LTE Applications

Submarkets

Mission-Critical HD Voice & Group Communications

Video & High-Resolution Imagery

Messaging & Presence Services

Secure Mobile Broadband Access

Location Services & Mapping

Enhanced CAD (Computer Aided Dispatching)

Situational Awareness

Telemetry, Control and Remote Diagnostics

AR (Augmented Reality) & Emerging Applications

Regional Segmentation

The following regional markets are covered:

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the public safety LTE opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the market evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE for public safety?

What is the status of dedicated public safety LTE networks and secure MVNO offerings across the globe?

When will the public safety sector witness the large-scale commercialization of key enabling technologies such as MCPTT, ProSe, IOPS, and HPUE?

What opportunities exist for commercial LTE service providers and private LMR network operators?

What are the prospects of NIB (Network-in-a-Box), vehicular, airborne and maritime deployable LTE platforms?

Is there a substantial market opportunity for public safety LTE networks operating in Band 31 (450 MHz), and newer frequency bands such as Bands 68 and 72?

How can public safety stakeholders leverage unused spectrum capacity to ensure the economic viability of dedicated LTE networks?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should system integrators, vendors, and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

SNS Research estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE infrastructure will surpass $800 Million by the end of 2017. The market – which includes base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport network equipment – is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 45% over the next three years.

By 2020, these infrastructure investments will be complemented by up to 3.8 Million LTE device shipments, ranging from smartphones and ruggedized handheld terminals to vehicular routers and IoT modules.

A number of dedicated public safety LTE networks are already operational across the globe, ranging from nationwide systems in the oil-rich GCC region to citywide networks in Spain, China, Pakistan, Laos and Kenya.

At present, more than 45% of all public safety LTE engagements – including in-service, planned, pilot, and demo networks – utilize spectrum in the 700 MHz range, primarily Bands 14 and 28.

Due to the unavailability of ProSe-capable chipsets and devices, several public safety stakeholders including the United Kingdom Home Office are considering the continued use of LMR terminals to support direct-mode operation, as they migrate to LTE networks.

The wider critical communications industry is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as Motorola Solutions’ recent acquisition of carrier-integrated PTT-over-cellular platform provider Kodiak Networks, and Hytera Communications’ takeover of the Sepura Group – a well known provider of TETRA, DMR, P25 and LTE systems.

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction 43

1.1 Executive Summary 43

1.2 Topics Covered 45

1.3 Forecast Segmentation 47

1.4 Key Questions Answered 51

1.5 Key Findings 52

1.6 Methodology 53

1.7 Target Audience 54

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 55

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of the Public Safety Mobile Broadband Market 65

2.1 Narrowband LMR (Land Mobile Radio) Systems in Public Safety 65

2.1.1 LMR Market Size 66

2.1.1.1 Analog LMR 67

2.1.1.2 DMR 67

2.1.1.3 dPMR, NXDN & PDT 68

2.1.1.4 P25 68

2.1.1.5 TETRA 69

2.1.1.6 Tetrapol 69

2.1.1.7 Other LMR Technologies 70

2.1.2 The Limitations of LMR Networks for Non-Voice Services 70

2.2 Adoption of Commercial Mobile Broadband Technologies for Public Safety 71

2.2.1 Why Use Commercial Mobile Broadband Technologies? 71

2.2.2 The Perceived Role of Mobile Broadband in Public Safety Scenarios 71

2.2.2.1 Partnerships with Commercial Mobile Operators 72

2.2.2.2 Private LTE and WiMAX Networks 72

2.2.3 Can Mobile Broadband Technologies Replace LMR Systems? 72

2.2.4 How Big is the Commercial Mobile Broadband Market? 73

2.2.5 Will the Public Safety Witness the Same Level of Growth as the Consumer Sector? 73

2.2.6 What are the Growth Drivers? 74

2.3 Why LTE? 74

2.3.1 Performance Metrics 75

2.3.2 Coexistence, Interoperability and Spectrum Flexibility 75

2.3.3 A Thriving Ecosystem 76

2.3.4 Economic Feasibility 76

2.4 Public Safety LTE Technology & Architecture 77

2.4.1 UE (User Equipment) 77

2.4.1.1 Smartphones & Handportable Terminals 78

2.4.1.2 Vehicle-Mounted Routers & Terminals 78

2.4.1.3 Stationary CPEs 79

2.4.1.4 Tablets & Notebook PCs 79

2.4.1.5 USB Dongles, Embedded IoT Modules & Others 79

2.4.2 E-UTRAN – The LTE RAN (Radio Access Network) 80

2.4.2.1 eNB Base Stations 80

2.4.2.2 TDD vs. FDD 81

2.4.3 Transport Network 81

2.4.4 EPC (Evolved Packet Core) – The LTE Mobile Core 81

2.4.4.1 SGW (Serving Gateway) 82

2.4.4.2 PGW (Packet Data Network Gateway) 82

2.4.4.3 MME (Mobility Management Entity) 82

2.4.4.4 HSS (Home Subscriber Server) 82

2.4.4.5 PCRF (Policy Charging and Rules Function) 83

2.4.5 IMS (IP-Multimedia Subsystem), Application & Service Elements 83

2.4.5.1 IMS Core & VoLTE 83

2.4.5.2 eMBMS (Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service) 84

2.4.5.3 ProSe (Proximity Services) 84

2.4.5.4 Group Communication & Mission-Critical Services 85

2.4.6 Gateways for LTE-LMR Interworking 85

2.5 LTE-Advanced & 5G: Implications for Public Safety 86

2.5.1 The Move Towards LTE-Advanced Networks 86

2.5.2 LTE Advanced Pro: Accelerating Public Safety LTE Rollouts 87

2.5.3 5G Requirements: Looking Towards the Future 87

2.5.4 5G Applications for Public Safety 89

2.6 Support for Roaming in Public Safety LTE Networks 90

2.6.1 Inter-System Roaming 90

2.6.2 Intra-System Roaming with External LTE Networks 90

2.7 Public Safety LTE Deployment Models 91

2.7.1 Private Public Safety LTE 91

2.7.2 Shared Commercial Public Safety LTE: Private-Public Partnerships 91

2.7.3 Public Safety LTE Access over Commercial Mobile Networks 92

2.7.4 Hosted-Core Public Safety LTE Networks 92

2.8 Funding Models for Private Public Safety LTE Network Deployments 92

2.8.1 BOO (Built, Owned and Operated) by Integrator/Vendor 92

2.8.2 Owned and Operated by the Government Authority 93

2.8.3 Local Agency Hosted Core 93

2.8.4 Multiple Networks 93

2.9 Market Growth Drivers 94

2.9.1 Higher Throughput and Low Latency 94

2.9.2 Economic Feasibility 94

2.9.3 Bandwidth Flexibility 94

2.9.4 Spectral Efficiency 95

2.9.5 Regional Interoperability 95

2.9.6 Lack of Competition from Other Standards 95

2.9.7 Endorsement from the Public Safety Community 96

2.9.8 Commitments by Infrastructure and Device Vendors 96

2.9.9 QoS (Quality of Service), Priority & Preemption Provisioning 96

2.9.10 Group Voice & Multimedia Communications Support 97

2.10 Market Barriers 97

2.10.1 Spectrum Allocation 97

2.10.2 Budgetary Issues 98

2.10.3 Delayed Standardization 98

2.10.4 Dependency on New Chipsets & Devices for Dedicated Public Safety Features 99

2.10.5 Smaller Coverage Footprint than LMR Systems 99

3 Chapter 3: Key Enabling Technologies for Public Safety LTE 100

3.1 Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communications 100

3.1.1 Group Communications 100

3.1.1.1 GCSE (Group Communication System Enablers) 100

3.1.1.2 eMBMS (Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service) 101

3.1.1.3 Additional Group-Based Enhancements 102

3.1.2 MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) 102

3.1.2.1 Architecture & Functional Capabilities 102

3.1.2.2 Performance Comparison with LMR Voice Services 103

3.1.3 Mission-Critical Data & Video 104

3.2 D2D (Device-to-Device) Functionality 105

3.2.1 ProSe (Proximity Services) for D2D Connectivity & Communications 105

3.2.2 ProSe Service Classification 106

3.2.2.1 Discovery 106

3.2.2.2 Direct Communication 106

3.2.3 Public Safety Applications for ProSe 107

3.2.3.1 Direct Communication for Coverage Extension 107

3.2.3.2 Direct Communication within Network Coverage 108

3.2.3.3 Infrastructure Failure & Emergency Situations 108

3.2.3.4 Additional Capacity for Incident Response & Special Events 108

3.2.3.5 Discovery Services for Disaster Relief 108

3.3 IOPS (Isolated E-UTRAN Operation for Public Safety) 109

3.3.1 Ensuring Resilience and Service Continuity for Public Safety LTE Users 109

3.3.2 Localized EPC & Application Capabilities 110

3.3.3 Support for Regular & Nomadic eNBs 110

3.3.4 Isolated E-UTRAN Scenarios 110

3.3.4.1 No Backhaul 110

3.3.4.2 Limited Backhaul for Signaling Only 111

3.3.4.3 Limited Backhaul for Signaling & User Data 111

3.4 Deployable LTE Systems 111

3.4.1 Key Operational Capabilities 111

3.4.1.1 eNB-Only Systems for Coverage & Capacity Enhancement 111

3.4.1.2 Mobile Core Integrated Systems for Autonomous Operation 111

3.4.1.3 Backhaul Connectivity 112

3.4.2 NIB (Network-in-a-Box): Self-Contained Portable Systems 112

3.4.2.1 Backpacks 112

3.4.2.2 Tactical Cases 112

3.4.3 Vehicular Platforms 113

3.4.3.1 COW (Cell-on-Wheels) 113

3.4.3.2 COLT (Cell-on-Light Truck) 113

3.4.3.3 SOW (System-on-Wheels) 114

3.4.3.4 VNS (Vehicular Network System) 114

3.4.4 Airborne Platforms 114

3.4.4.1 Drones 115

3.4.4.2 Balloons 115

3.4.4.3 Other Aircraft 116

3.4.5 Maritime Platforms 116

3.5 UE Enhancements 116

3.5.1 Ruggedization for Meet Public Safety Usage Requirements 116

3.5.2 Dedicated PTT-Buttons & Functional Enhancements 117

3.5.3 Long-Lasting Batteries 117

3.5.4 HPUE (High-Power User Equipment) 117

3.6 QPP (QoS, Priority & Preemption) 118

3.6.1 3GPP Specified QPP Capabilities 118

3.6.1.1 Access Priority: ACB (Access Class Barring) 118

3.6.1.2 Admission Priority & Preemption: ARP (Allocation and Retention Priority) 118

3.6.1.3 Traffic Scheduling Priority: QCI (QoS Class Indicator) 119

3.6.1.4 Emergency Scenarios: eMPS (Enhanced Multimedia Priority Service) 119

3.6.2 Additional QPP Enhancements 119

3.7 End-to-End Security 120

3.7.1 3GPP Specified LTE Security Architecture 120

3.7.1.1 Device Security 120

3.7.1.2 Air Interface & E-UTRAN Security 121

3.7.1.3 Mobile Core & Transport Network Security 121

3.7.2 Application Domain Protection & E2EE (End-to-End Encryption) 122

3.7.3 Enhancements to Support National Security & Additional Requirements 123

3.8 Complimentary Technologies & Concepts 124

3.8.1 Satellite Communications 124

3.8.2 High Capacity Microwave Links 124

3.8.3 Spectrum Sharing & Aggregation 125

3.8.4 MOCN (Multi-Operator Core Network) 125

3.8.5 DECOR (Dedicated Core) 125

3.8.6 Network Slicing 126

3.8.7 NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) 127

3.8.8 SDN (Software Defined Networking) 128

3.8.9 C-RAN (Centralized RAN) 128

3.8.10 MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing) 129

4 Chapter 4: Review of Major Public Safety LTE Engagements 131

4.1 FirstNet (First Responder Network) Authority 131

4.1.1 Contract Award 132

4.1.1.1 Leveraging AT&T’s Commercial LTE Network Assets 132

4.1.1.2 Band 14 Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network Buildout 132

4.1.1.3 Interoperability with Opt-Out Statewide Networks 133

4.1.2 Present Status 134

4.1.2.1 Buildout Activity 134

4.1.2.2 Disaster Preparedness & Network Hardening 134

4.1.2.3 Readiness of Deployable Network Assets 135

4.1.2.4 Opt-In States & Territories 136

4.1.2.5 Alternative Network Plans & Potential Opt-Outs 137

4.1.2.6 App & Device Ecosystem 137

4.1.3 Pricing for FirstNet Subscription Packages 138

4.1.4 Deployment Plan 139

4.1.4.1 2017: IOC (Initial Operating Capability) Stage 1 & Initial Buildout 139

4.1.4.2 2018 – 2021: IOC Stages 2 – 5 140

4.1.4.3 2022: FOC (Final Operational Capability) 141

4.1.4.4 2023 & Beyond: Additional Technology Upgrades 141

4.1.5 Key Applications 141

4.1.6 Status of “Early Builder” Ventures 142

4.1.6.1 LA-RICS (Los Angeles Regional Interoperable Communications System) 142

4.1.6.2 ADCOM-911 (Adams County Communications Center) 143

4.1.6.3 NMFirstNet (New Mexico FirstNet) 144

4.1.6.4 JerseyNet 145

4.1.6.5 HCLTE (Harris County LTE) 146

4.2 United Kingdom’s ESN (Emergency Services Network) 149

4.2.1 Rationale for Leveraging Commercial Networks 149

4.2.2 Major Contract Awards 149

4.2.2.1 Project Delivery 150

4.2.2.2 Mobile Services 150

4.2.2.3 User Services 151

4.2.3 Enabling Projects 151

4.2.4 Present Status 152

4.2.4.1 Operational Testing & Feature Implementation 152

4.2.4.2 Infrastructure Rollout 152

4.2.4.3 Rapid Response Vehicles for Coverage Extension 153

4.2.4.4 User Device Procurement 154

4.2.5 Deployment Plan 154

4.2.5.1 Design, Testing, Functional Trials & Service Readiness 154

4.2.5.2 Mobilization & Major Operational Trials 155

4.2.5.3 Airwave-to-ESN Transition 155

4.2.6 Key Applications 155

4.2.7 Possibility Continuity of Airwave 156

4.3 South Korea’s Safe-Net (National Disaster Safety Communications Network) 157

4.3.1 Initial Contract Awards 157

4.3.2 Present Status 158

4.3.2.1 Pilot Rollout & Initial Testing 158

4.3.2.2 Public Safety Support for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics 158

4.3.3 Deployment Plan 159

4.3.3.1 Phase I 159

4.3.3.2 Phase II 159

4.3.3.3 Phase III 160

4.3.4 Key Applications 160

4.3.5 Integration with Railway & Maritime Networks 162

4.4 Other Deployment Case Studies 163

4.4.1 Abu Dhabi Police 163

4.4.2 ALTÁN Redes 164

4.4.3 ASTRID 166

4.4.4 French Army 167

4.4.5 German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) 168

4.4.6 Kenyan Police Service 169

4.4.7 Lijiang Police 171

4.4.8 MRC (Mobile Radio Center) 172

4.4.9 MSB (Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency) 173

4.4.10 Nedaa 174

4.4.11 Persistent Telecom 175

4.4.12 PSCA (Punjab Safe Cities Authority) 176

4.4.13 Qatar MOI (Ministry of Interior) 177

4.4.14 RESCAN (Canary Islands Network for Emergency and Security) 178

4.4.15 Rivas Vaciamadrid City Council 179

4.4.16 Shanghai Police Department 180

4.4.17 Singapore MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) 182

4.4.18 Southern Linc 183

4.4.19 State Security Networks Group 185

4.4.20 Telstra LANES (LTE Advanced Network for Emergency Services) 187

4.4.21 Ukkoverkot 189

Continue…

