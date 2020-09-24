High Demand for Extended & Continuous Wear Lenses from the Millennial Population to Foster the Growth of the Extended & Continuous Wear Lenses Market between 2019 – 2029

The global Extended & Continuous Wear Lenses market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Extended & Continuous Wear Lenses market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Extended & Continuous Wear Lenses market research study, 2020 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Extended & Continuous Wear Lenses market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Extended & Continuous Wear Lenses market report on the basis of market players

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global extended & continuous wear lenses market are Menicon Co. Ltd., Essilor International S.A., Novartis International AG, SEED Co. Ltd., ZEISS International, BenQ Materials Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Blanchard Lab, Hoya Vision Care Company, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Inc., CooperVision, Inc., and others.

Global Extended & Continuous Wear Lenses Market: Key Developments

Large scale enterprises in the extended & continuous wear lenses market are increasing their market penetration in developing countries such as India and China to strengthen their market presence and enhance customer base by cater to the untapped market. Also, companies are frequently introducing novel products in the market to expand their product portfolio and to gain a competitive edge among their competitors. For instance, in 2019, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. introduced new photochromic contact lenses ‘ACUVUE OASYS’ with transitions. These new contact lenses is developed with advanced light intelligent technology that dispersed across the material. Additionally, these new extended & continuous wear lenses also provide vision correction and help eyes change to darkness or brightness.

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product type, design type, wear type, usage, and sales channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

