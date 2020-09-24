Smart TV Sticks Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Smart TV Sticks market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart TV Sticks market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Smart TV Sticks market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Smart TV Sticks market.

As per the report, the Smart TV Sticks market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Smart TV Sticks market are highlighted in the report. Although the Smart TV Sticks market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

While OTT viewership has become mainstream in the U.S., the other countries are gradually looking at it, thereby boosting the demand for smart TV sticks. Amazon has been enjoying the privilege of having its own e-commerce channel, which has led to the continuous strong growth of its smart TV sticks globally. Other providers’ direct to customer online offerings are limited to fewer countries, leading to a slightly lower growth. Google’s is also expanding its penetration of its Chromecast branded smart TV sticks.

Broadband penetration has been the most important factor for the growth of smart TV sticks demand. In most of the countries having low adoption of smart TV sticks, poor broadband infrastructure stands as the key factor. According to Internet live stats in 2017, household broadband penetration in the U.S. was more than 90%, which has enabled the high adoption of smart TV sticks. European countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are also expected to witness a strong penetration growth of, while most emerging economies are anticipated to reflect even stronger broadband penetration growth, making the grounds fertile for smart TV sticks in these countries.

The prices of smart TV sticks has been eroding continuously, therefore encouraging the volume growth. With the technological advancements, the smart TV sticks that are inching towards becoming obsolete are being offered at prices lower than consumer’s expectations. The prime day offers of Amazon are further encouraging customers for short term high volume purchase of smart TV sticks. The emergence of smart TVs embedded with streaming technology, has been to some extent obstructed the demand for smart TV sticks. However, in the short term this restraining implication are low for the smart TV sticks market.

