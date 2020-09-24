Submarine AIP System Market Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2017 to 2026

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Submarine AIP System market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Submarine AIP System market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Submarine AIP System market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Submarine AIP System market.

As per the report, the Submarine AIP System market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Submarine AIP System market are highlighted in the report. Although the Submarine AIP System market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

market players in submarine AIP system. On other hand, the increased funding in defense sector by governments across the globe is expected to play an important role in growth of the submarine AIP system market. Majority of countries in the defense and submarine industry are automating a variety of processes, which will positively impact the growth of the submarine AIP system market, during the forecast period. The defense revenue is anticipated to show continuous growth during the forecast period owing to the tension between different countries such as India and Pakistan, China and Iran, and improved but continuing tense relationship with North Korea. In addition, the high cost of nuclear submarines as compared to AIP equipped submarines may increase the traction of the purchase of submarine AIP system for strengthening their naval capability and thus, indirectly driving the submarine AIP system market. The rising need to provide naval forces with increased capabilities related to maritime security is expected to increase the demand for submarine AIP system. Furthermore, the modernization and up gradation of naval fleets across the globe is also expected to drive the submarine AIP system market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the submarine AIP system market growth has a threat associated with the switch towards nuclear power submarines, due to their long battery life and this threat is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Focus on Second-Generation AIP Systems a Booming Trend

Among all the key trends influencing the growth of the submarine AIP system market, increasing focus on second generation submarine AIP systems remains a prominent one. With AIP systems promising the best of underwater endurance for submarines, the second-generation AIP systems are further likely to take endurance levels a notch higher, adding to the overall efficiency and functionality of the submarines. All the diesel-electric submarines have faced the brunt of unexpected attacks as they come to the surface or snorkel to recharge batteries. However, the debut of second-generation AIP systems is likely to rewrite the rules of submarines’ versatility underwater, further lighting the way for new developments to make their way in the submarine AIP system landscape.

Investment in Research and Development Activities Key Strategy of Market Players

Globally, the market players operating in the submarine AIP system market have high focus on research and development activities to develop new solutions and obtain competitive advantages. Players focus on development of high tech solutions for addressing challenges faced by navies and improving their operational capacities. The operating players’ innovation is mainly focused on providing submarines with technologies that increases their operating performance. For example, in the year 2019, one of the key players operating in submarine AIP system market, Saab AB announced that it will open a new innovation Centre in the UK to conduct research and development projects. In addition, to strengthen the company’s position in the market the operating players are applying different strategies such as signing the contracts/agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, etc. For example, in 2018, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and Wilhelmsen signed a contract for autonomous shipping. Furthermore, in 2019, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, acquired Rolls-Royce’s commercial marine business. On other hand, the presence of key organized players operating at the same level of product quality and same price range have created ample opportunities for new entrants in the submarine AIP system market. Owing to increased opportunities, the number of new entrants in the submarine AIP system market is expected to increase during the forecast period as many countries are currently concerned about the safety of their naval borders.

Asia Pacific and Europe Dominating the Submarine AIP System Market

Fact.MR forecasts the global submarine AIP system market to grow from ~ US$ 195 Mn in 2019 to ~ US$ 229 Mn in 2027. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 2% from 2019 to 2027. Among all regions, Asia Pacific and Europe together hold around 75 to 80% of total submarine AIP system market share across the globe. Asia Pacific is the key region for the submarine AIP system market and is expected to dominate the global submarine AIP system market during the forecast period. The market for Asia Pacific submarine AIP system is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of around 2.5% and will represent a total incremental opportunity of ~ US$ 19.3 Mn in terms of value during the forecast period. Increasing investments in the defense sector is one of the key factors for the growth of the submarine AIP system market. Huge investments in the regional defense space are creating new grounds for adoption of AIP equipped submarines, thereby creating new revenue opportunities for players operating in the submarine AIP system market. Followed by the Asia Pacific region, Europe holds around 30% of total submarine AIP system market share across the globe with value CAGR of around 2% and will represent total incremental opportunity of around US$ 10 Mn in terms of value during the forecast period. There are number of factors behind the adoption of submarine AIP system in European countries’ naval forces. Few of the major factors include, high defense expenditure and growing end user focus on purchasing AIP equipped submarines. On other hand, regions such as Americas and Middle East and Africa are expected to have around 12% and 8% of total submarine AIP system market share across the globe respectively during the forecast period.

