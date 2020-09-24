Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2020

The global Wearable Fitness Trackers market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Wearable Fitness Trackers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wearable Fitness Trackers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Wearable Fitness Trackers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Wearable Fitness Trackers manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Apple Inc.
Fitbit Inc.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Sony Corporation
Xiaomi
Garmin Ltd.
FOSSIL GROUP, INC. (MISFIT)
Jawbone
TomTom International BV
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Boltt
Moov Inc.
More-fit
Atlas Wearables, Inc.
Lenevo
Acer Inc.
GOQii
ShenZhen Wayforward Electronic Co., LTD (LEMFO)
MAD Apparel, Inc.
Sensoria Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Wrist Wear
Leg Wear
Smart Garments
Others
Segment by Application
Specialist Retailers
Factory Outlets
Internet Sales
