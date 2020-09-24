Global Dried Spices Market Global Industry Size, Segment By Key Companies, Types & Applications And Forecast To 2025

The global Dried Spices market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dried Spices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dried Spices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Dried Spices in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Dried Spices manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

McCormick & Company

Symrise AG

Naturex

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Olam International

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Kancor Ingredients Limited

Doehler GmbH

Takasago Corporation

Kalsec Inc.

Foodchem International Corporation

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Robertet SA

International Taste Solutions

Firmenich SA

Ajinomoto

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Dohler GmbH,

Kerry Group

Givaudan S.A.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Powder

Granule

Whole Dried

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial

Food

Cosmetic

Others

