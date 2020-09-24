Chip-on-board (CoB) LED Value Projected to Expand by 2019-2026

The global Chip-on-board (CoB) LED market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Chip-on-board (CoB) LED market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Chip-on-board (CoB) LED market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Chip-on-board (CoB) LED market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Chip-on-board (CoB) LED market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Citizen Electronics

Cree

Nichia

Osram Opto Semiconductors

Philips Lumileds Lighting

Samsung Electronics

Seoul Semiconductor

Everlight Electronics

LG Innotek

Lumens

ZONHEY Photoelectric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Lateral Chip

Vertical Chip

Flip Chip

Segment by Application

General Lighting Industry

Automotive Industry

Backlighting Industry

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Chip-on-board (CoB) LED market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Chip-on-board (CoB) LED market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

