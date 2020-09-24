Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2026

The global Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

Carlisle Companies

Keshun Waterproofing

The Dow Chemical Company

Conpro Chemicals

Oriental Yuhong

Drizoro S.A.U.

Weifang Hongyuan

Fosroc International

Soprema Group

Johns Manville Corporation

Sika Ag

Mapei S.P.A

Pidilite Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Elastomer (SBS) Modified

Ultralow Temperature Elastomer (SBS) Modified

Plastomer (APP) Modified

ARC Polymer Modified

Others

Segment by Application

Roofing

Road and Bridge

Building Structures

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Modified Bituminous Waterproof Sheet Material market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

