Commercial Flooring Market – Worldwide Survey On Product Need 2020-2026

Commercial Flooring market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Commercial Flooring market is segmented into

Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)

Carpet

Hardwood and Laminate

Ceramic Tile

Others

Segment by Application, the Commercial Flooring market is segmented into

Education System

Medical System

Sports System

Leisure And Shopping System

Traffic System

Office System

Industrial System

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Commercial Flooring Market Share Analysis

Commercial Flooring market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Commercial Flooring product introduction, recent developments, Commercial Flooring sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Mohawk Group

Mannington

Armstrong

Shaw Industries

Tarkett

LG Hausys

Milliken & Company

J+J Flooring Group

StonePeak Ceramics

Roppe

Florim USA

Lamosa

Kronospan

Crossville

Parterre

