Commercial Flooring Market – Worldwide Survey On Product Need 2020-2026

Commercial Flooring market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Commercial Flooring market is segmented into
Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)
Carpet
Hardwood and Laminate
Ceramic Tile
Others
Segment by Application, the Commercial Flooring market is segmented into
Education System
Medical System
Sports System
Leisure And Shopping System
Traffic System
Office System
Industrial System
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Commercial Flooring Market Share Analysis
Commercial Flooring market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Commercial Flooring product introduction, recent developments, Commercial Flooring sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Mohawk Group
Mannington
Armstrong
Shaw Industries
Tarkett
LG Hausys
Milliken & Company
J+J Flooring Group
StonePeak Ceramics
Roppe
Florim USA
Lamosa
Kronospan
Crossville
Parterre
