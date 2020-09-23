Growing Demand for XX to Bolster the Growth of the Chocolate Powder Drink Mix Market During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

The global Chocolate Powder Drink Mix market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Chocolate Powder Drink Mix market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Chocolate Powder Drink Mix market research study, 2020 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Chocolate Powder Drink Mix market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Chocolate Powder Drink Mix market report on the basis of market players

key players operating in the global Chocolate Powder Drink Mix market are The Hershey Company, Nestlé Milano, Cadbury, Balchem Ingredient Solutions, Java Frost, CP Kelco, IdaPro MPP, Darkoff, Conagra Foods, Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Cocoa Processing Company Limited, JB Foods Limited among others.

Nestlé S.A. is the global market leader in chocolate powder drinks mix. Nestlé S.A. owns three different brands of chocolate powdered drinks including Dancow, Nesquik, and Nescau in which Nesquik is the largest brand which offers an array of products including dairy products, ice creams, confectionaries, canned foods, and chocolate powder drinks mix. Nesquik has a presence in more than 40 countries and holds a prominent position in chocolate powdered drink mix market.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Chocolate Powder Drink Mix Market

The growing impact of modernization, increasing disposable incomes in growing nations are some of the driving forces of the chocolate powder drink mix market in Asia-Pacific. The sales of chocolate powder drink mix is led by the foodservice providers with more than half of the revenue share. Foodservice providers use the chocolate powder drink mix in an array of products such as health drinks, flavored milk, and more.

Also, a significant upsurge is observed in organic chocolate powder drink mix which offers an opportunity for the new entrants of several organic product manufacturers present in the market.

Another eye-catching segment is the school nutrition, which is targeted by most of the producers supported by the fact that chocolate powder drink mixes are most popular among school kids.

Brief Approach to Research:

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global scale to estimate the overall market sizes.

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

