Special Effect Pigment Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019-2027

The global Special Effect Pigment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Special Effect Pigment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Special Effect Pigment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Special Effect Pigment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Special Effect Pigment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF SE
Clariant
Huntsman
Altana
Merck
Sudarshan Chemical Industries
DIC Corporation
Sensient Industrial Colors
Geotech International B.V.
Kolortek Co., Ltd
Dupont
Toyocolor Co., Ltd
Cabot Corporation
The Chemours Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Metallic Pigment
Pearlescent Pigment
Others
Segment by Application
Paints & Coatings
Plastics
Printing Inks
Cosmetics
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Special Effect Pigment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Special Effect Pigment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
