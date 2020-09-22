Global Honey Powder Market To Be Driven By The Rising Health Awareness In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Honey Powder Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global honey powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 1 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 1.3 Billion

As a low-cost alternative to conventional sugar, honey powder is quickly entering the major regional markets like the Asia Pacific due to the enormous volume of production in India and China. The growing use of natural medicinal products such as Ayurveda is also leading to the rising demand for honey powder. The number of diabetes patients is also growing, with patients refraining from artificial sugar powders and sweeteners, thus, catalysing the market for honey powder. The rising health consciousness, combined with the growing demand for natural ingredients, is also propelling the market forward.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Honey powder is the powder version of the naturally-derived liquid sweetener, honey. The powder is easier to preserve and conserve than a liquid sweetener. The honey powder can be added to cakes, pastries, and other sugary food. It can be preserved for a long period when properly stored.

The market can be divided into the following segments by type:

• Organic

• Conventional

Based on process type, the market is segmented into:

• Spray Dry

• Drum/Roller Dry

• Vacuum Dry

• Others

By distribution channel, the industry is bifurcated into:

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales

On the basis of application, the market is divided into:

• Food and Beverage

• Bakery Products

• Dairy

• Beverage

• Confectionery

• Others

• Personal Care and Cosmetic

• Others

The leading regional markets for honey powder are:

• North America

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

Market Trends

The organic way of life is an increasingly growing phenomenon. Consumers are increasingly choosing organic and natural foods that are plain, nutritious, and environmentally friendly. Many e-commerce companies tend to sell various gourmet goods, one of which is honey powder; thus, the rapidly rising e-commerce industry is further aiding the market growth. Honey powder’s inherent smoothness also encourages the beauty product manufacturers to use honey powder to produce more beauty products. The trend of organic ingredients in the cosmetics industry, too, is providing further impetus for the honey powder market growth. Thus, the rising inclination towards sustainable and natural ingredients is expected to continue to support the growth of the global honey powder market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), Norevo GmbH, T&L Sugars Limited, B Natural srl, AmTech Ingredients, and ASR Group International, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

