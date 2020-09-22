COVID-19 Impact on Loyalty Management Market will register a 17.5% CAGR by 2025

Global Loyalty Management Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others. In addition, it also includes various value parameters such as redemption thresholds, redemption options and earn rates. Many organizations are focusing on spending on loyalty programs owing to their offerings. The offerings include expansion of coverage to daily consumer spending, innovative rewards leading to an increase in scope for consumer response and retention followed by collaboration opportunities for enhanced services .Loyalty management software tools basically aims at building successful loyalty program for business and individual customers. Key enterprises are focusing on implementing these tools with an objective to maintain high customer satisfaction, by providing specialized loyalty programs which includes special auctions, lotteries, coupons or benefits through one platform.

According to this study, over the next five years the Loyalty Management market will register a 17.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5160.7 million by 2025, from $ 2704.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Loyalty Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Loyalty Management market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alliance Data Systems Corporation, ICF International, Oracle Corporation, Aimia Inc, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Bond Brand Loyalty, Maritz Holdings Inc., Brierley+Partners, Fidelity Information Services, Kobie Marketing, Comarch, Tibco Software

This study considers the Loyalty Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Customer Loyalty

Employee Retention

Channel Loyalty

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Consumer Goods & Retail

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Loyalty Management market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Loyalty Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Loyalty Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Loyalty Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Loyalty Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Loyalty Management by Players

4 Loyalty Management by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Loyalty Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Alliance Data Systems Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Loyalty Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Alliance Data Systems Corporation News

11.2 ICF International

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Loyalty Management Product Offered

11.2.3 ICF International Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 ICF International News

11.3 Oracle Corporation

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Loyalty Management Product Offered

11.3.3 Oracle Corporation Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Oracle Corporation News

11.4 Aimia Inc

