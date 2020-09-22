COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Professional Services Market Hit at 20.5% CAGR to 2025

Global Cloud Professional Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Cloud professional services market refers a combination of capabilities including consulting/technical skills and functional knowledge.

An increased number of cloud solutions from various vendors have created a complex cloud environment. Cloud customers are struggling with integrating and managing applications, workloads, cloud stacks, and other facets of the shift to cloud. They are spending heavily on consultants and system integrators to educate, plan, and implement their cloud environments.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Professional Services market will register a 20.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11280 million by 2025, from $ 5342 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Professional Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Professional Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Deloitte, IBM, Wipro Limited, Accenture plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Tech Mahindra Limited, Capgemini S.A., Dell Inc. (EMC), HCL, KPMG International, CGI Group Inc., Tata Group, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

This study considers the Cloud Professional Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud Consulting

Cloud Systems Integration

Cloud ADM (Application Development and Maintenance)

Cloud Managed Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government

Education

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Professional Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cloud Professional Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Professional Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Professional Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Professional Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Professional Services by Players

4 Cloud Professional Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Professional Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Deloitte

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud Professional Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Deloitte Cloud Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Deloitte News

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud Professional Services Product Offered

11.2.3 IBM Cloud Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IBM News

11.3 Wipro Limited

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud Professional Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Wipro Limited Cloud Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Wipro Limited News

11.4 Accenture plc

